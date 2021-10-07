LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has changed his mind and made Justin Fields the team’s starting quarterback going forward.
On Monday, Nagy had said Fields was still the backup and playing only because of Andy Dalton’s knee injury. But on Tuesday he told both quarterbacks of the change and announced it today. Dalton will return to practice this week after suffering a bone bruise to his left knee and will be the backup.
Fields experienced a dreadful start, going 6 of 20 for 68 yards and taking nine sacks in Week 3 against Cleveland. In his first home start on Sunday he completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards, including a 64-yarder to Darnell Mooney.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stephon Gilmore is headed home.
The Carolina Panthers acquired the veteran cornerback and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year from the New England Patriots for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. The move comes after Gilmore and the Patriots failed to come to terms on a new contract.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer says he never considered resigning following a viral video of the Jacksonville Jaguars coach at an Ohio bar and adds he has received support from several members of his team’s leadership council.
The 57-year-old Meyer also says he had three or four conversations with Jaguars owner Shad Khan and “the message is loud and clear.” Khan publicly reprimanded Meyer for “inexcusable” behavior over the weekend. Meyer was caught on video getting cozy with a young blond.
BASKETBALL
The NBA has agreed to not randomly test players for marijuana this season, a continuation of the policy that was put in place last year for the COVID-19 “restart bubble” and has remained since.
Drug testing will continue for things such as human growth hormone and performance-enhancers, along with what the league calls “drugs of abuse” — such as methamphetamine, cocaine and opiates. But the league’s agreement with the National Basketball Players Association over random marijuana tests will continue for at least another season.
BASEBALL
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have fired Jayce Tingler, who presided over the biggest collapse in franchise history just a season after finishing second in voting for NL Manager of the Year.
General manager A.J. Preller announced the move Wednesday, three days after the Padres finished 79-83 and in third place in the NL West, 28 games behind San Francisco. Preller said Tingler will be given the opportunity to remain in the organization. Tingler was 116-106 overall in two seasons.
NEW YORK — Theo Epstein will not be coming to the Mets.
A source familiar with the situation said Mets owner Steve Cohen and Epstein spoke and had a good conversation on Wednesday. But both agreed joining the Mets front office was not the right opportunity for Epstein.
HOUSTON — First baseman José Abreu’s status for Game 1 of the American League Division Series is up in the air after battling flu-like symptoms in recent days, the Chicago White Sox announced. The 2020 AL MVP was scheduled to travel to Houston on Wednesday night.
The Sox said multiple tests confirmed the illness is not COVID-19-related. According to the team’s statement, Abreu is feeling better and his symptoms are improving.
HOCKEY
SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is being investigated on allegations that he used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. A person familiar with the investigation says the league is looking into whether Kane submitted a fake card.
Using a fake vaccination card is illegal in both the United States and Canada, as well as against NHL rules.
SPORTS MEDIA
BRISTOL, Conn. — Sage Steele will not appear on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” the remainder of this week and has been pulled from moderating an upcoming network event following comments she made on a recent podcast.
Steele appeared on a podcast hosted by former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler where she criticized ESPN and the Walt Disney Company’s mandate for employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
She also questioned former President Barack Obama’s decision to identify himself as Black on the recent U.S. Census, as well as saying female journalists “need to be responsible as well” if inappropriate comments are directed at them based on how they’re dressed.