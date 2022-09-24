Nevada Iowa Football
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell collected 10 tackles last week in a 27-0 victory over Nevada.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

Rutgers will try to open the season with four straight wins for the first time since 2012 when it hosts Iowa in the Big Ten Conference opener for both schools tonight.

Rutgers is coming off a 16-14 win at Temple. Iowa blanked Nevada, 27-0, to improve to 2-1. To get to 4-0, Rutgers must end a 19-game losing streak at home against conference opponents. Iowa will be playing on the road for the first time this season.

