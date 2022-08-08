Skiing in Africa
Kafi Mojapelo takes her first ski lesson at the Afriski ski resort near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, last month. While millions across Europe sweat through a summer of record-breaking heat, Afriski in the Maluti Mountains is Africa’s only operating ski resort south of the equator. It draws people from neighboring South Africa and further afield by offering a unique experience to go skiing in southern Africa.

 Jerome Delay The Associated Press

BUTHA-BUTHE, Lesotho — While millions across Europe sweat through a summer of record-breaking heat, they’re skiing in Africa.

Don’t worry. This isn’t another sign of climate change but rather the fascinating anomaly of Lesotho, a tiny mountain kingdom completely surrounded by South Africa. Lesotho has an obscure geographical claim to fame: It’s the only country on Earth where every inch of its territory sits more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above sea level.

