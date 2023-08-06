LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis to a one-year contract on Saturday.
The 39-year-old Lewis — entering his 18th season — gives the Bears a blocking tight end to complement Cole Kmet and help protect quarterback Justin Fields. He spent the past five years with Green Bay after playing his first 12 with Jacksonville.
The 6-foot-6, 267-pound Lewis has 432 receptions for 5,084 yards and 39 touchdowns over 251 games and 221 starts. He is one of three tight ends, along with Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten, with at least 200 regular-season starts and 400 receptions.
Eagles’ Sills acquitted of rape, kidnapping
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been acquitted of felony rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio and will be returning to the team’s active roster.
Jurors in Guernsey County reached not-guilty verdicts on both counts Friday after deliberating for about three hours. Sills, 25, showed no reaction as the verdicts were read but immediately stood and thanked the panel when the judge offered him an opportunity to address them.
The Sarahsville, Ohio, native was indicted Jan. 31 by a county grand jury, accused of having engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and holding a woman against her will Dec. 5, 2019.
Cowboys, Hooker agree to extension
OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker agreed Saturday on a $24 million, three-year contract extension.
Hooker was entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Cowboys after a disappointing four-year career with Indianapolis, which drafted him 15th overall in 2017.
BASKETBALL
Rubio takes break from basketball
Ricky Rubio of the Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that he is taking a break from basketball to focus on his mental health, a move that comes as his Spanish national team prepares to defend its title at the FIBA World Cup that starts later this month.
Rubio was the MVP of the most recent World Cup four years ago, leading Spain to the championship and an 8-0 record in the tournament. The veteran point guard was also expected to be part of Spain’s team that will look to defend that crown in the World Cup that starts Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR suspends Gragson
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face.
“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson posted Saturday. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”
Josh Berry will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet in Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway to replace Gragson.
Truex re-signs with Joe Gibbs Racing
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Martin Truex Jr. is returning for another run with Joe Gibbs Racing, signing a deal to compete in NASCAR races again next year.
The Cup Series points leader made the announcement after he qualified fifth for today’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Truex’s teammate, Christopher Bell, won the pole and didn’t hear the news until earlier Saturday.
GOLF
Horschel, Glover share Wyndham lead
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel started the Wyndham Championship as long shots to advance to the PGA Tour postseason. Now they have reason to think about winning.
Glover had great control Saturday, hitting every fairway and missing only one green, on his way to an 8-under 62. That gave him a share of the lead with Horschel, who fought his swing toward the end and still managed a 63.
They were at 18-under 192, one shot ahead of 36-hole leader Russell Henley. He rolled in a sweeping birdie putt from just inside 30 feet on the last hole for a 65.
Wolff, Puig leading LIV event
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Matthew Wolff made enough birdies to offset a few mistakes Saturday for a 3-under 67 that gave him a share of the lead with David Puig at LIV Golf-Greenbrier.
The third and final round is wide open on the Old White course at Greenbrier Resort, with nine players separated by only two shots. That includes former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, one of the marquee signings for the Saudi-funded league who has yet to win in LIV Golf.