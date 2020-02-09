CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota Twins
Manager: Rocco Baldelli (second season).
2019: 101-61, first place, lost to Yankees in Division Series.
Training Town: Fort Myers, Florida.
Park: Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: 3B Josh Donaldson, RHP Kenta Maeda, RHP Homer Bailey, RHP Tyler Clippard, C Alex Avila, LHP Rich Hill, RHP Matt Wisler, RHP Jhoulys Chacin, LHP Blaine Hardy.
He’s Outta Here: RHP Brusdar Graterol, RHP Kyle Gibson, 1B C.J. Cron, 2B Jonathan Schoop, C Jason Castro, LHP Martín Pérez, RHP Ryne Harper, RHP Trevor Hildenberger, RHP Sam Dyson.
Going campin’: The high-priced addition of the big-swinging, slick-fielding Donaldson boosted an already deep lineup that produced a major league record 307 home runs last season. Then came the agreement this week on the pending blockbuster trade with the Red Sox and Dodgers to land Maeda for the middle of the rotation, with Graterol, a 21-year-old flame-thrower, going out in a signal the front office is all in on 2020 on the heels of a breakthrough season. Maeda or not, spring training will be an important time for starting pitching prospects Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, all of whom made their major league debuts last year. With Michael Pineda serving the remainder of his suspension for taking a banned diuretic until mid-May and Hill recovering from elbow surgery until probably mid-summer, innings will need to be logged by some of the youngsters. Chacin, in camp on a minor league contract, is another candidate. The position players are all but set, with Miguel Sanó needing to get in a groove with the glove at first base after Donaldson’s arrival pushed him off the opposite corner. The spotlight will also be on center fielder Byron Buxton and his latest attempt to get healthy following shoulder surgery last September. There will also be new coaches on Baldelli’s staff for players to get accustomed to, with Mike Bell the new bench coach and Edgar Varela the new hitting coach. Bell replaced Derek Shelton, who became manager of the Pirates. Varela replaced James Rowson, who became the bench coach for the Marlins.
Cleveland Indians
Manager: Terry Francona (seventh season).
2019: 93-69, second place in AL Central.
Training Town: Goodyear, Arizona.
Park: Goodyear Ballpark.
First Workout: Feb. 13/17.
He’s Here: 2B Cesar Hernandez, OF Delino DeShields, RHP Emmanuel Clase, C Sandy Leon.
He’s Outta Here: RHP Corey Kluber, 2B Jason Kipnis, OF Yasiel Puig, RHP Tyler Clippard, INF Mike Freeman, OF Leonys Martin, LHP Tyler Olson, RHP Dan Otero, C Kevin Plawecki, RHP Danny Salazar, RHP Nick Goody.
Going campin’: The Indians missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015 last season as Minnesota dethroned Cleveland as division champion. The team’s decision to trade Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, in December to Texas has signaled a major shift for the organization, which will count on young starters like All-Star Game MVP Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger to fill a huge void at the front of the rotation. Third baseman Jose Ramirez’s prolonged slump hurt the offense for much of last season, and just when he found his groove, a wrist injury sabotaged his season along with the Indians’ chances of catching the Twins. Hernandez takes over at second, where Kipnis was a mainstay for nine seasons. The outfield remains unsettled, with Oscar Mercado, who batted .269 in 115 games as a rookie, the only one guaranteed a starting spot. Slugger Franmil Reyes is an option in right, but he’s not exactly a Gold Glover. All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor’s future hangs over the team, and his situation will only become more of a distraction as he moves closer to possible free agency after 2021. Cleveland’s first-half success could determine whether the team rides out the year with him or deals Lindor at the deadline.
Chicago White Sox
Manager: Rick Renteria (fourth season).
2019: 72-89, third place.
Training Town: Glendale, Arizona.
Park: Camelback Ranch.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: C Yasmani Grandal, LHP Dallas Keuchel, LHP Gio González, 1B-DH Edwin Encarnación, RF Nomar Mazara, RHP Steve Cishek, LF Cheslor Cuthbert.
He’s Outta Here: INF Yolmer Sánchez, C Welington Castillo, RHP Iván Nova.
Going campin’: The White Sox are coming off seven consecutive losing seasons. They haven’t made the playoffs since they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2008 AL Division Series. But there is reason for optimism heading into spring training. Free-agent deals for Grandal, Keuchel, González, Encarnación and Cishek strengthened the lineup, rotation and bullpen. Tim Anderson, Yoán Moncada, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu anchor a deep batting order, and slugging center fielder Luis Robert is one of the favorites for the AL Rookie of the Year award. If Chicago can sort out the back end of its rotation — Reynaldo López is coming off an inconsistent season, and touted prospects Michael Kopech and Dylan Cease have their own question marks — it could contend for the AL Central title.
Kansas City Royals
Manager: Mike Matheny (first season).
2019: 59-103, fourth place.
Training Town: Surprise, Arizona.
Park: Surprise Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: Manager Mike Matheny, RHP Trevor Rosenthal, RHP Braden Shipley, RHP Greg Holland, 3B Maikel Franco.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Ned Yost, INF Cheslor Cuthbert, RHP Trevor Oaks, RF Jorge Bonifacio.
Going campin’: The biggest moves for the Royals this season came away from the field. Longtime owner David Glass, who died last month after a long illness, sold the franchise to a group led by Kansas City businessman John Sherman in a deal worth about $1 billion. News of the sale became public about the time Yost announced his retirement and the Royals hired Matheny, who had been serving in an advisory role with the organization. It will be up to Matheny to continue a massive rebuilding effort that began shortly after the club’s 2015 championship season. Young players such as SS Adalberto Mondesi, 2B Nicky Lopez, RF Hunter Dozier and OF Bubba Starling have already arrived and gained valuable experience last season, and a wave of pitching prospects could arrive late this year. Success in 2020 will be measured less by wins than by the progress those players make as they position themselves to contend in 2021 and beyond.
Detroit Tigers
Manager: Ron Gardenhire (third season).
2019: 47-114, fifth place.
Training Town: Lakeland, Florida.
Park: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: 2B Jonathan Schoop, RHP Ivan Nova, 1B C.J. Cron, C Austin Romine, C Eric Haase, RHP Zack Godley.
He’s Outta Here: SS Ronny Rodriguez, RHP Drew VerHagen, LHP Blaine Hardy, RHP Edwin Jackson, RHP Tyson Ross, SS Gordon Beckham, LHP Matt Moore, C John Hicks, LHP Daniel Stumpf, RHP Victor Alcantara, RHP Zac Reininger, LHP Matt Hall.
Going campin’: The Tigers hope the worst is behind them in their rebuild. Casey Mize — the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft — headlines a highly regarded group of pitching prospects. Although the expectation is that Mize and fellow right-hander Matt Manning will start the season at Triple-A, they’ll both be at spring training as non-roster invitees along with left-hander Tarik Skubal. So fans in Lakeland will get a preview of what they hope will be some significant rotation help down the road. Detroit’s leader in home runs last year was Brandon Dixon, who hit only 15 and is now a non-roster invitee. In an effort to boost their anemic offense, the Tigers added Schoop and Cron, who could become mainstays on the right side of the infield. Shortstop seems like the most likely spot for utilityman Niko Goodrum, while Jeimer Candelario and Dawel Lugo are in the mix at third base. Catching prospect Jake Rogers hit just .125 in 112 at-bats in his big league debut last year. Romine gives Detroit more experience behind the plate.
EASTERN DIVISION
New York Yankees
Manager: Aaron Boone (third season).
2019: 103-59, first place, lost to Houston in AL Championship Series.
Training Town: Tampa, Florida.
Park: George Steinbrenner Field.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He’s Here: RHP Gerrit Cole, C Erik Kratz, C Chris Iannetta, C Josh Thole, RHP Nick Tropeano, LHP Luis Avilán
He’s Outta Here: LHP CC Sabathia, SS Didi Gregorius, 1B Edwin Encarnacion, C Austin Romine, RHP Dellin Betances, OF Cameron Maybin, OF Jacoby Ellsbury, 1B Greg Bird, RHP Chance Adams, LHP Stephen Tarpley, LHP Nestor Cortes Jr., RHP Cory Gearrin
Going campin’: After a big league-record 30 players went on the injured list a total of 39 times last season, health remains a concern. Left-hander James Paxton had back surgery Feb. 5 and is expected to be sidelined until May or June. Switch-hitting center fielder Aaron Hicks is not expected back until June or July following Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Oct. 31, leaving outfielder Brett Gardner as the only left-handed hitter among regulars. That could lead to increased plate appearances for first baseman Mike Ford, outfielder Mike Tauchman and utilityman Tyler Wade, all lefty bats. Gardner figures to play center until Hicks returns, with Giancarlo Stanton switching between left and designated hitter. 1B Luke Voit expects to be ready following Oct. 30 surgery for bilateral core muscle injuries that wrecked the second half of his season. Following the departure of Gregorius to Philadelphia as a free agent, Gleyber Torres shifts from second to shortstop, and DJ LeMahieu becomes the regular at second. 2018 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up Miguel Andújar, coming back from right shoulder surgery on May 20, is working out at third base, first base and left field.
Tampa Bay Rays
Manager: Kevin Cash (sixth season).
2019: 96-66, second place, lost to Houston in Division Series.
Training Town: Port Charlotte, Florida.
Park: Charlotte Sports Park.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He’s Here: OF Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, OF Hunter Renfroe, 1B-OF José Martínez, 1B-OF Brian O’Grady, OF Randy Arozarena.
He’s Outta Here: C Travis d’Arnaud, INF Eric Sogard, OF Avisaíl García, OF Tommy Pham, 1B Jesus Aguilar, INF Matt Duffy, OF Guillermo Heredia, RHP Austin Pruitt.
Going campin’: After winning 96 games and earning their first playoff berth in six years, the Rays face even higher expectations in 2020. Tampa Bay has an overpowering trio atop the rotation in Charlie Morton, 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. Tsutsugo, Renfroe and Martínez may bring more thump to the lineup, and Tampa Bay could use it after García left in free agency and Pham was traded to San Diego in the deal that brought in Renfroe. Cash, often clever in his bullpen management, has decisions to make, including whether Emilio Pagán or perhaps Jose Alvarado or Nick Anderson will be the primary closer.
Boston Red Sox
Manager: TBA.
2019: 84-78, third place.
Training Town: Fort Myers, Florida.
Park: JetBlue Park at Fenway South.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: OF Alex Verdugo, RHP Brusdar Graterol, C Kevin Plawecki, C Jett Bandy, RHP R.J. Alvarez, 2B José Peraza, LHP Martín Pérez, RHP Josh Osich, LHP Matt Hall, RHP Austin Brice.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Alex Cora, OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price, RHP Andrew Cashner, INF-OF Brock Holt, RHP Jhoulys Chacín, RHP Rick Porcello, 1B Steve Pearce, INF-OF Chris Owings, OF Gorkys Hernández, RHP Steven Wright, 1B Sam Travis, C Sandy León.
Going campin’: The Red Sox have made major changes after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015, and they aren’t necessarily aimed at improving in 2020. The team this week agreed to send Betts and Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a salary dump. The trade, which still had not been announced, would bring back Verdugo, a talented 23-year-old tasked with replacing the well-rounded Betts in the outfield. Graterol is also supposedly a part of that trade, although reports indicate there may be an issue with his medical information that is holding up the deal’s completion. New baseball boss Chaim Bloom appears to have fulfilled ownership’s wish to get under the $208 million luxury tax threshold. Now the team just needs a manager after Cora was fired for his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Multiple sources reported on Friday that the Red Sox plan to name bench coach Ron Roenicke as their new manager.
Toronto Blue Jays
Manager: Charlie Montoyo (second season).
2019: 67-95, fourth place.
Training Town: Dunedin, Florida.
Park: TD Ballpark.
First Workout: Feb. 13/17.
He’s Here: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, RHP Tanner Roark, RHP Chase Anderson, RHP Shun Yamaguchi, RHP Anthony Bass, INF Travis Shaw, INF Joe Panik, INF Ruben Tejada, C Caleb Joseph, RHP Justin Miller, RHP A.J. Cole.
He’s Outta Here: 1B Justin Smoak, RHP Ryan Tepera, RHP Clay Buchholz, C Luke Maile, 2B Devon Travis, RHP Derek Law, RHP Justin Shafer, RHP Jason Adam, LHP Buddy Boshers, INF Richard Urena.
Going campin’: Free-agent arrival Ryu gives Toronto a boost in the rotation as it tries to climb back toward competitiveness after their worst season in four decades. Ryu was the NL Cy Young Award runner-up last year, and Toronto also signed Roark and Yamaguchi — a Japanese pitcher coming to MLB for the first time — and traded for Anderson. Top prospect Nate Pearson, a hard-throwing right-hander, should turn heads when he pitches at big league camp this spring. Pearson is expected to open the season with Triple-A Buffalo, but a big league call-up could come by midseason. Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette delivered impressive debuts in 2019, as did infielder Cavan Biggio, another of Toronto’s young talents whose famous father played in the majors.
Baltimore Orioles
Manager: Brandon Hyde (second season).
2019: 54-108, fifth place.
Training Town: Sarasota, Fla.
Park: Ed Smith Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: SS José Iglesias, INF Pat Valaika, INF Richard Ureña, RHP Brandon Bailey, RHP Kohl Stewart, RHP Travis Lakins, RHP Michael Rucker, RHP Kohl Stewart, RHP Cole Sulser.
He’s Outta Here: INF Jonathan Villar, RHP Dylan Bundy, RHP Aaron Brooks.
Going campin’: The Orioles launched their rebuild in 2019 under general manager Mike Elias and Hyde with their second straight 100-loss season, and the prospect for significant improvement this year is dim at best. After finishing 49 games behind the first-place Yankees, Elias is intent upon fortifying the farm system and loading up the big league team with youthful, inexpensive talent, an agenda that led to the trades of Villar and Bundy for prospects. Hyde’s goal in his second season as a big league manager is to strengthen the defense behind an uncertain rotation led by LHP John Means, who went 12-11 as a rookie and made the All-Star team. Right-hander Alex Cobb returns from a hip injury that sidelined him for most of 2019, and the other three starters will be determined this spring. Mychal Givens hopes to retain the closer’s role coming off a rocky, inconsistent season in which he went 2-6 with a 4.57 ERA and eight blown saves. The biggest question mark at camp will be how Chris Davis fares in his effort to bounce back from another horrid season (.179, 12 HRs, 36 RBIs). Davis still has three years left on a $161 million contract he signed in 2016.
WESTERN DIVISION
Houston Astros
Manager: Dusty Baker (first season).
2019: 107-55, first place, lost to Nationals in World Series.
Training Town: West Palm Beach, Florida.
Park: Ballpark of Palm Beaches.
First Workout: Feb. 13/17.
He’s Here: Manager Dusty Baker, RHP Austin Pruitt, C Dustin Garneau.
He’s Outta Here: Manager AJ Hinch, RHP Gerrit Cole, RHP Will Harris, C Robinson Chirinos, OF Tony Kemp.
Going campin’: The Astros enter the spring reeling from a sign-stealing scandal that cost manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs. They brought in Baker to steady the team, and it gives the 70-year-old another chance to chase his first World Series title as a manager. He’ll get a crash course learning his new team this spring after being hired less than three weeks before pitchers and catchers report. Despite all the drama, the Astros still have enough talent to reach the World Series again after losing to the Nationals in seven games. Houston returns everyone from last year’s lineup, led by third baseman Alex Bregman, who was the runner-up for AL MVP, and 2019 AL Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez at designated hitter. Things aren’t quite as set on the pitching side after the rotation took a huge hit with the loss of Cole, who signed with the Yankees. Young right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. could fill Cole’s spot in the rotation, but he’ll have to prove he can return to form this spring after sitting out all last year following Tommy John surgery.
Oakland Athletics
Manager: Bob Melvin (10th season).
2019: 97-65, second place, lost to Rays in wild-card game.
Training Town: Mesa, Arizona.
Park: Hohokam Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: INF-OF Tony Kemp, C Austin Allen, LHP T.J. McFarland, 2B Ryan Goins, RHP Zach Lee, C Carlos Perez.
He’s Outta Here: 2B Jurickson Profar, RHP Blake Treinen, LHP Ryan Buchter, RHP Homer Bailey, LHP Brett Anderson, RHP Tanner Roark. RHP Jharel Cotton.
Going campin’: After winning 97 games each of the past two seasons and then losing in the wild-card game, the A’s are looking to take the next step. Winning the division would be a big help and could be a bit easier following the sign-stealing scandal that led to the firings of Houston GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers helped expose the cheating to The Athletic in November and will get heavy attention this season. Fiers might be part of a rotation that could be a major strength in Oakland with Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas and prospects Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk. There’s plenty of help on offense with SS Marcus Semien, 3B Matt Chapman and 1B Matt Olson leading a group that set a franchise record with 257 homers last season. The big questions are whether slugger Khris Davis can bounce back from a down year.
Texas Rangers
Manager: Chris Woodward (second season).
2019: 78-84, third place.
Training Town: Surprise, Arizona.
Park: Surprise Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: RHP Corey Kluber, RHP Kyle Gibson, RHP Jordan Lyles, 3B Todd Frazier, C Robinson Chirinos, 1B Greg Bird, RHP Nick Goody, INF Matt Duffy.
He’s Outta Here: RF Nomar Mazara, CF Delino DeShields, DH-OF Hunter Pence, RHP Shawn Kelley, INF Logan Forsythe.
Going campin’: All-Star slugger Joey Gallo is healthy and changing positions again, and workhorse pitchers Mike Minor and Lance Lynn (combined 30 wins, more than 416 innings) have some help in the rotation. The Rangers were 10 games over .500 before the All-Star break in Woodward’s debut but couldn’t keep up that pace and eventually focused on evaluating younger players. Texas signed veteran free agents Gibson and Lyles early in the offseason before trading for two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Kluber. Six different players have started at third base since Adrian Beltre retired after the 2018 season, and the Rangers had pursued top free agent Anthony Rendon.
Los Angeles Angels
Manager: Joe Maddon (first season)
2019: 72-90, fourth place.
Training Town: Tempe, Arizona.
Park: Tempe Diablo Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: Manager Joe Maddon, 3B Anthony Rendon, RHP Dylan Bundy, RHP Julio Teheran, C Jason Castro, RHP Matt Andriese.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Brad Ausmus, RF Kole Calhoun, RHP Trevor Cahill, 1B Justin Bour, RHP Luis Garcia, 3B Zack Cozart, C Kevan Smith, LHP Adalberto Mejia.
Going campin’: Although Mike Trout won his third AL MVP award, the Angels posted their worst record in 20 years while pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ death cast a pall over the entire season. Owner Arte Moreno shook things up with the additions of Maddon and Rendon to a big-budget club embarrassed by a four-year streak of losing seasons and a 10-year drought since its last playoff victory. Maddon left the Cubs and eagerly returned to the franchise that employed him for the first three decades of his career, while Rendon got a seven-year, $245 million deal to bring his potent bat from Washington to Angel Stadium. Yet the Halos didn’t make the expected major overhaul of a starting rotation that was one of baseball’s worst last season.
Seattle Mariners
Manager: Scott Servais (fifth season).
2019: 68-94, fifth place.
Training Town: Peoria, Arizona.
Park: Peoria Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He’s Here: RHP Kendall Graveman, RHP Carl Edwards Jr., RHP Yoshihisa Hirano, INF Patrick Wisdom, LHP Nick Margevicius.
He’s Outta Here: RHP Felix Hernandez, LHP Wade LeBlanc, LHP Tommy Milone, C Omar Narvaez, OF Domingo Santana, INF Ryon Healy, RHP Chasen Bradford, OF Keon Broxton.
Going campin’: Year 2 of the Mariners rebuild project is in full swing. Last year was expected to be filled with bumps and it was as Seattle finished in last place even after starting the season 13-2. Last year was about giving some of Seattle’s top young prospects a taste of the majors late in the season. This season is about throwing them in the deep end and seeing how they can handle a full season. First baseman Evan White, outfielder Kyle Lewis, second baseman Shed Long Jr., outfielder Jake Fraley, left-hander Justus Sheffield and right-hander Justin Dunn are just a handful of the youngsters Seattle intends to give a chance at being steady contributors this season. Seattle still has a handful of key veterans including third baseman Kyle Seager and left-hander Marco Gonzales. The Mariners continue to have high hopes that outfielder Mitch Haniger can rediscover his All-Star form from 2018, but the start to his season will be delayed by core muscle surgery. The focus will be on the youngsters, both in the majors and also what is developing in the minors with top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez, both of whom will be in big league camp this spring.