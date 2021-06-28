Greg Brown always respected the way the Dubuque Fighting Saints developed players and coaches during formative years in their careers.
So, when the Saints’ head coaching position became available earlier this month, the 53-year-old former NHL defenseman and longtime assistant coach actively pursued the opportunity.
Brown, who spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach for the NHL’s New York Rangers after three NCAA championships in 14 years as an assistant at Boston College, will become the Saints’ fifth head coach since returning to the United States Hockey League in 2010-11. He will be introduced during a press conference Wednesday in conjunction with the team’s annual tryout camp at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Brown fills a vacancy created when Oliver David stepped down to take an assistant coaching position in Switzerland’s top pro league.
“I’d always scouted the USHL and paid very close attention to it when I was at B.C., and we had a few really talented players come out of Dubuque,” said Brown, a Hartford, Conn., native. “We always knew it was a well-run organization, and we knew players would be prepared for us after playing there. In going through the interview process, it became even more apparent that it’s a great organization, and that made the position even more appealing.
“It’s clear that the organization has great direction from the top. They do a great job of taking care of all the details an organization has to have in order to be successful.”
Brown served as an assistant coach to David Quinn the past three seasons during a rebuilding effort in New York. The Rangers have one of the top up-and-coming teams in the NHL, but a restructuring of the hockey operations staff led to the dismissal of the coaching staff at the end of the season.
“Attracting a candidate of Greg’s caliber speaks very highly of our brand, our organization and our community,” Saints general manager Kalle Larsson said. “People want to come to Dubuque. It’s the same way with players. We can attract the best players in the world, and we can attract the best Junior coaches in the world to Dubuque.
“His track record of developing high-end players at B.C. and in the NHL is unbelievable, and we look forward to taking advantage of that experience. I’m super excited to work with him, and I’m sure I’ll pick his brain on a million different things every week.”
Brown helped develop former Saints standouts Johnny Gaudreau and Mike Matheson into future NHL players during his tenure at Boston College. Gaudreau has held an ownership stake in the Saints since 2018. Two other former Dubuque graduates, Teddy Doherty and J.D. Dudek, earned minor pro contacts after playing for the Eagles.
Brown worked with budding superstars Adam Fox, Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad in New York.
“Greg’s resume pretty much spoke for itself, and he was very eager to talk to us because our resume speaks for itself in terms of how we graduate our coaches and our players to higher levels,” said Brad Kwong, the managing partner of Northern Lights Hockey, which operates the Saints. “Greg has worked effectively with young and very talented players, both at Boston College and with the Rangers, who are actually doing very well in their rebuild. Obviously, we hold Johnny in very high regard in Dubuque, and he was very complimentary of Greg as being a great coach and a great communicator.
“As a person, we look for guys with high character, which translates into leadership. We’re always looking for ways to get better as an organization, and having a coach with Greg’s resume is certainly a big boost to our program.”
Brown, a 6-foot, 203-pound right-shot defenseman, played three seasons at Boston College and recorded 24 goals and 120 points in 119 games as a two-time all-American before signing with the Buffalo Sabres prior to the 1990-91 season. He played parts of four seasons in the NHL with Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Winnipeg and tallied four goals, 18 points and 86 penalty minutes in 94 games between 1990 and 1995.
Brown also played professionally in Sweden, Switzerland, Austria and Germany before retiring following the 2002-03 season. He represented USA Hockey in two World Junior Championships, the 1988 and 1992 Olympic Games and four World Championships.
Brown joined legendary Boston College head coach Jerry York’s staff as an assistant in 2004-05, earned a promotion to associate head coach in 2012 and helped the Eagles win NCAA championships in 2008, 2010 and 2012. He also served as an assistant for USA Hockey at three World Junior Championships while at Boston College.
“Jerry York is a tremendous mentor,” Brown said. “He cares deeply about his kids, and not just their hockey production. He wants to make sure they turn into great people off the ice by being good students in the classroom first. When those things are solidified, we turn our focus to winning hockey games. Jerry was tremendous at doing all three.
“If players feel good about themselves off the ice, it translates to good hockey on the ice. If you have a loose end you’re worried about, it impacts the way you play. If you’re on solid ground in the off-ice facets of your life, you can concentrate and put your best foot forward on the ice.”
Brown will inherit as many as 12 returning veterans from a team that rebounded from a 1-10-0 start to finish 24-23-3-4 and reach the Clark Cup Playoffs for a USHL-best 10th consecutive season. The majority of the team’s veterans, affiliates list players and recent draft picks will participate in the tryout camp this week.
“I’m very excited to get to Dubuque,” said Brown, who plans to arrive in town Tuesday. “Being with the Rangers the last three years, I’ve kind of been out of the USHL loop. I’m not as familiar with it as I was when I was at B.C. I know I have a little catching up to do, and that’ll start this week at camp.”