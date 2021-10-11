Georgia was the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot during the regular season for the first time since November 1982.
The Bulldogs (62 first-place votes) moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama lost at Texas A&M. The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first loss of the season.
After falling out of the rankings last week for the first time this season, the Aggies are back in at No. 21.
Alabama was one of two top-five teams to lose Saturday, opening the door for several teams to rise to rare heights.
Iowa is No 2, up one spot after winning a top-five matchup with Penn State. The Hawkeyes have their best ranking since they reached No. 1 in 1985.
No. 3 Cincinnati has its best ranking ever.
No. 4 Oklahoma moved up two spots after a come-from-behind victory against Texas in the Red River Rivalry.
No. 5 Alabama had a run of 14 straight polls at No. 1 snapped. It is out of the top three for the first time since 2019.
The Big Ten dominates the back half of the top 10 with Ohio State at No. 6, Penn State at No. 7, Michigan at eighth and Michigan State 10th. The Big Ten has five top-10 teams for the first time in the history of the poll, which dates to 1936.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has dismissed running back Jalen Berger from its football program one year after he led the team in rushing. Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the move in a statement Sunday without specifying a reason for the dismissal. Berger didn’t play Saturday in Wisconsin’s 24-0 victory at Illinois.
GOLF
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Phil Mickelson won for the third time in four career PGA Tour Champions starts, closing with a 4-under 68 on Sunday for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends. Miguel Angel Jimenez battled with Mickelson throughout the day at breezy Timuquana Country Club and pulled even with birdies on the par-5 13th — where Mickelson three-putted for par — and the par-3 14th. But Mickelson converted a two-putt birdie on the par-5 15th to move ahead for good.
MADRID — With U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm out of contention early, Rafa Cabrera Bello prevailed in a Spanish duel with Adri Arnaus on the first playoff hole to win the Spanish Open on Sunday. Cabrera Bello shot a 2-under 69 in the final round to finish tied at 19 under par for the tournament with Arnaus, who closed with a 67 and fell just short of his first European Tour win.
WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — Jin Young Ko finished off a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Cognizant Founders Cup with her 14th consecutive round in the 60s that matched a 16-year LPGA record held by Annika Sorenstam. She closed with a 5-under 66 for a four-shot victory over Caroline Masson of Germany.
BASKETBALL
PHOENIX — Kahleah Copper scored 22 points, Allie Quigley added 18 and the hot-shooting Chicago Sky opened the WNBA Finals with a 91-77 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.
Brittney Griner had 20 points and Diana Taurasi 17 for the Mercury, who pulled within eight late before running out of steam and time. Game 2 is Wednesday in Phoenix.
MOTOR SPORTS
ENNIS, Texas — Greg Anderson broke the Pro Stock victory record with his 98th win Sunday in the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex. The 60-year-old Anderson won when Chris McGaha red-lighted in the final.
Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel, Ron Capps in Funny Car and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle at the fourth of seven events in Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
ISTANBUL — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix for his first victory of the season on Sunday, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second to reclaim the overall lead from title rival Lewis Hamilton.
Sergio Perez capped a strong day for Red Bull by finishing in third place. Verstappen wiped away Hamilton’s two-point lead and now leads the Mercedes driver by six points with six races left in a thrilling title battle that could go all the way to the final race in Abu Dhabi.
RUNNING
CHICAGO — Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia and Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won Sunday in the return of the Chicago Marathon, which was scrapped last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Abdiwak, who placed sixth in the Chicago race in 2019, finished in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 12 seconds. Galen Rupp was second in 2:06:35, followed by Kenya’s Eric Kiptanui with a time of 2:06:51.
Chepngetich took the women’s race, finishing in 2:22:31. Emma Bates of the U.S. was second at 2:24:20.
Around 35,000 runners competed in Sunday’s 26.2-mile event. Organizers canceled last year’s race due to health concerns for runners, spectators and volunteers. Registered participants had to provide either proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results.
BOXING
LAS VEGAS — Tyson Fury got up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round Saturday night, retaining his WBC title in a thrilling conclusion to a superlative heavyweight trilogy.