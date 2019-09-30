Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, replacing preseason No. 1 Clemson after the Tigers had a close call.
Alabama received 29 of 61 first-place votes Sunday from the media panel as the Tigers’ one-point victory at North Carolina gave the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank the first shake-up at the top this season. Clemson slipped to No. 2 and received 18 first-place votes.
The last time a No. 1 team won and dropped was Ohio State on Nov. 7, 2015, after the Buckeyes beat Minnesota 28-14 at home. The No. 1 team has won and dropped in the rankings 90 times since the AP poll started in 1936, including four times when there was a tie for No. 1. No. 3 Georgia received four first-place votes. Ohio State moved up to No. 4 and received seven first-place votes. LSU was No. 5 and Oklahoma sixth. No. 7 Auburn received three first-place votes.
The last time five or more teams received first-place votes during the regular season was Nov. 1, 2015: No. 1 Ohio State (39); No. 2. Baylor (six); No. 3. Clemson (six); No. 4. LSU (five); No. 5. TCU (four); and No. 7. Alabama (one).
At the other end of the rankings, No. 24 SMU is ranked for the first time since the program received the so-called death penalty for NCAA rules violations in 1987 and did not compete for two seasons.
No. 14 Iowa plays No. 19 Michigan this weekend in a game where the Wolverines can right their season.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Chris Ash’s tenure as Rutgers coach is over after three-plus seasons that resulted in only three Big Ten victories.
Athletic director Pat Hobbs announced Sunday that Ash had been fired four games into his fourth season, with the Scarlet Knights showing little progress. Rutgers (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) was embarrassed 52-0 by Michigan on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights went 1-11 last season and have not won a Big Ten game since 2017, losing 14 straight to conference foes and 16 in a row to Power Five teams.
BASEBALL
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander became the 18th major league pitcher to reach 3,000 career strikeouts. The 36-year-old right-hander entered Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with 2,994 strikeouts. He achieved the milestone in the fourth inning when he got Kole Calhoun swinging at a slider. But Calhoun reached on a wild pitch and Andrelton Simmons then gave Los Angeles a 3-0 lead with a two-run homer. According to Baseball-Reference and Retrosheet, it’s the first time a pitcher has recorded his 3,000th strikeout on a wild pitch.
BASKETBALL
Delle Donne leads Mystics to Game 1 win
WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored 22 points and Ariel Atkins had 21 to help the Washington Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun, 95-86, on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. Kristi Toliver added 18 points for the Mystics, who had the best record in the regular season.
AUTO RACING
SOCHI, Russia — Lewis Hamilton coasted to a comfortable victory and led a Mercedes one-two finish at the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to tighten his grip on a sixth World Championship. Valtteri Bottas followed his teammate home at the Sochi Autodrome, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third as the Italian team threw away a possible one-two finish of its own. Hamilton now leads Bottas in the championship by 73 points with just 130 remaining to play for. Leclerc is 107 points behind the British driver.
MADISON, Ill. — Shawn Langdon beat Kalitta Motorsports teammate J.R. Todd in the Funny Car final Sunday at the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel at the second of six races in the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Torrence had a 3.835 at 319.67 to beat son Steve for his third victory of the season and fourth in his career. Erica Enders won in Pro Stock, and Karen Stoffer in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
GOLF
NAPA, Calif. — Cameron Champ made a 3-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a one-stroke victory over Adam Hadwin on Sunday in the Safeway Open, finishing off an emotional week with his grandfather battling cancer.
Three strokes ahead entering the round, Champ had five birdies and overcame a bogey on No. 17 to hold off Hadwin for his second PGA Tour victory. Champ closed with a 3-under 69 to finish at 17-under 271 at Silverado Resort.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Kirk Triplett won the Pure Insurance Championship for the third time Sunday at Pebble Beach, beating Billy Andrade with an 8-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff. The 57-year-old Triplett also won the PGA Tour Champions event in 2012 and 2013.
INDIANAPOLIS — Mi Jung Hur played bogey-free with the lead Sunday and never gave anyone a chance, closing with a 4-under 68 for a four-shot victory at the Indy Women in Tech Championship for her second LPGA Tour victory this year.
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Rookie Victor Perez claimed his first European Tour title in his 29th appearance after posting a 2-under 70 to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by one shot on Sunday. The 27-year-old Perez narrowly missed his 12-foot birdie putt at the last but a close-range par was good enough to see him become the first French winner of this tournament with 22-under 266 overall.
TENNIS
ZHUHAI, China — Alex de Minaur beat France’s Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the final of the Zhuhai Championships on Sunday to claim his third title of the year.
In the final of the Chengdu Open, Pablo Carreno Busta beat Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).