Shelby Miller struck out three in a two-inning start for Chicago and Joc Pederson hit his second homer of the spring as the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-1, in seven innings on Saturday in Phoenix.
Brett Anderson walked one and struck out two in the one-inning start for Milwaukee and Josh Lindblom followed with two solid innings of relief, striking out three and allowing one hit.
Brewers infielder Luis Urías has a hamstring issue and won’t play in the next game.
“We’ll have him run around the field, most likely run and then take a day of batting practice and groundballs,” manager Craig Counsell said. “But I feel confident. I mean, right now, we’re just going to make him day to day.”
Urías batted .239 with 11 RBIs and a .308 on-base percentage in 41 games last season while playing mostly third base but also making appearances at second base and shortstop.
White Sox 7, Indians 0 (7 innings) — At Goodyear, Ariz.: Reynaldo Lopez retired all six batters he faced as Chicago blanked Cleveland. Five pitchers combined to shut out the Indians on three hits.