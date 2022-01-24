Moritz Wagner scored 23 points, younger brother Franz Wagner added 18, and Orlando defeated a shorthanded Chicago Bulls team, 114-95, on Sunday in Orlando, Fla.
DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 41 points for Chicago, while Coby White had 22 points. Nikola Vucevic hit two of Chicago’s five 3-pointers and scored 13 points to go with his 13 rebounds before fouling out.
Ending a nine-game home losing streak, the Magic won at home for just the third time this season — and the first since Dec. 1. Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for an Orlando team that led by as much as 20 points in the second half and had to withstand a third-quarter run by the Bulls.
DeRozan scored at least 30 points for the 12th time this season, but the Bulls dropped to 9-3 in those games. Chicago had just nine players available, and DeRozan scored 20 first-half points.
Heat 113, Lakers 107 — At Miami: Jimmy Butler broke LeBron James’ record for triple-doubles in a Miami uniform, Duncan Robinson scored 25 points and the Heat held on late to beat the Lakers. Butler finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for Miami, his 10th regular-season triple-double for the Heat — one more than James had in his four Miami seasons.
Mavericks 104, Grizzlies 91 — At Dallas: Luka Doncic had 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points, eight rebounds and a season-best six blocks as Dallas beat Memphis. The Mavericks never trailed and led by as many as 22 points in winning for the 11th time in their last 13 games.
76ers 115, Spurs 109 — At San Antonio, Texas: Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds, and Philadelphia held off a late rally to beat San Antonio. Tobias Harris added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Furkan Korkmaz had 17 points for Philadelphia. The 76ers have won seven straight over the Spurs.
Hawks 113, Hornets 91 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Trae Young scored 30 points and tied a season-high with eight 3-pointers, and a streaky Atlanta team defeated a cold-shooting Charlotte team for its fourth straight win. De’Andre Hunter chipped in with 20 points for the Hawks, who led by 27 in the fourth quarter.
Trail Blazers 114, Raptors 105 — At Toronto: CJ McCollum had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Jusuf Nurkic had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double, and Portland beat Toronto. Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little each had 19 points and Ben McLemore had 17 for the Blazers, who never trailed.
Celtics 116, Wizards 87 — At Washington: Jayson Tatum scored 51 points — 48 of them in the first three quarters — and Boston breezed to a big win over Washington. Tatum made nine 3-pointers and shot 18 of 28 from the field.
Knicks 110, Clippers 102 — At New York: RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and New York beat Los Angeles. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide.
Nuggets 117, Pistons 111 — At Denver: Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, for Denver. Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double.
Timberwolves 136, Nets 125 — At Minneapolis: Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, and D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away.