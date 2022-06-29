Deshaun Watson’s hearing will continue today after his legal team and the NFL presented their arguments in front of a retired judge in Delaware on the opening day, a person who was in attendance told The Associated Press.
Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, is conducting a hearing to determine whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback agreed to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct, but he’s still facing a significant penalty. A person familiar with the NFL’s position told the AP last week the league is seeking a lengthy suspension for Watson based on the number of sexual assault allegations and conversations with the 11 women who were made available for interviews. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the hearing have not been disclosed publicly.
Iowa announces updates to future schedules
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa announced on Tuesday updates to future football nonconference schedules.
It was previously announced that Iowa would host Northern Illinois in 2025, but that game has been moved to Sept. 5, 2026. Joining the Huskies on Iowa’s 2026 nonconference slate will be Northern Iowa on Sept. 19 in Kinnick Stadium.
In 2027, the Hawkeyes will host Ball State on Sept. 4 in Iowa City. Iowa and Northern Illinois will also play on Sept. 15, 2029 in Iowa City, a game that was previously scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayfield ‘ready to move on’ from Browns
NORMAN, Okla. — Baker Mayfield said the Cleveland Browns have work ahead if they want him to help them through their situation with Deshaun Watson.
Mayfield, speaking at his football camp near the University of Oklahoma’s campus on Tuesday, didn’t entirely close the door on stepping in if needed.
“No, I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield said. “But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides.”
BASKETBALL
Celtics’ Hardy accepts offer to be Jazz coach
Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy has accepted an offer to become the coach of the Utah Jazz, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday.
Hardy and the Jazz were in the process of finalizing contract language, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side announced the deal publicly.
Hardy will become an NBA head coach for the first time. He will replace Quin Snyder, who decided to leave the Jazz earlier this month after eight seasons.
Wall to be bought out, intends to join Clippers
John Wall and the Houston Rockets have agreed that his contract will be bought out, a move that will free him to sign with any team of his choosing, two people with knowledge of the situation said Monday night.
Wall’s preference will be to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to one of the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the five-time All-Star guard had not announced his intentions publicly.
Westbrook exercises $47M option with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is exercising his option to play for $47.1 million next season, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Westbrook — a past NBA MVP and one of the league’s top 75 all-time players — nor the Lakers revealed the decision publicly. ESPN first reported Westbrook’s decision.
BASEBALL
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery Wednesday to repair his broken left thumb and the team hopes the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season.
Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night.
Astros place OF Michael Brantley on IL
NEW YORK — The Houston Astros have placed five-time All-Star Michael Brantley on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort.
The team announced the move Tuesday prior to a game against the New York Mets. Brantley left Houston’s 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday in the eighth inning. He was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts before being replaced by pinch-hitter J.J. Matijevic.
Braves’ Jansen on IL with irregular heartbeat
PHILADELPHIA — Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen was put on the 15-day injured list Tuesday because of an irregular heartbeat, the latest heart-related issue in the veteran right-hander’s career. The move was made retroactive to Monday when Jansen felt discomfort, manager Brian Snitker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.