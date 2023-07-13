Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Christopher Eubanks gestures to the crowd after losing to Daniil Medvedev in their men’s singles match on Day 10 of Wimbledon on Wednesday in London. Medvedev won, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1.

 Alastair Grant

WIMBLEDON, England — Chris Eubanks woke up Wednesday morning ahead of playing for a berth in the final four at Wimbledon against 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and, first thing, like so many of us, reached for his phone to see what the buzz was about on Twitter.

“It was just constant me,” Eubanks said. “I was just like, ‘This is so weird.’ I looked at it. I was like, ‘Man, I’m really about to play a Grand Slam quarterfinal today. This is cool.’”

