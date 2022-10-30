Brandon Joseph returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game, tailback Audric Estimé rushed for 123 yards and scored twice in the fourth quarter to thwart a Syracuse rally, and Notre Dame defeated the No. 16 Orange, 41-24, on Saturday in Syracuse, N.Y.
Notre Dame (5-3) has won five of six since opening the season with two losses and has 26 consecutive regular-season wins against ACC opponents. The Fighting Irish have played their best football on the road, including a 45-32 win at No. 21 North Carolina despite five TD passes by UNC quarterback Drake Maye.
Logan Diggs scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter and Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Thomas with 17 seconds left in the second period. Pyne was 9 of 19 passing for 116 yards.
Syracuse (6-2) suffered its first loss of the season last week at Clemson, blowing an 11-point halftime lead and falling, 27-21. Star tailback Sean Tucker finished with 60 yards on 16 carries and scored on a 4-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter to pull Syracuse within 24-17.
Starting Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader left in the third quarter after completing 5 of 14 passes for just 35 yards and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Oronde Gadsden II. Babers said in a TV interview at halftime that Shrader was injured but didn’t specify.
No. 1 Georgia 42, Florida 20 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran for two touchdowns each, and Georgia pulled away from Florida.
No. 2 Ohio State 44, No. 13 Penn State 31 — At State College, Pa.: J.T. Tuimoloau had a strip sack to set up Ohio State for a separation-score in the fourth quarter and then a pick-6 to cap a spectacular performance by the defensive end as the Buckeyes erased a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Penn State.
No. 7 TCU 41, West Virginia 31 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Max Duggan threw three touchdown passes, Kendre Miller ran for 120 yards and a score and TCU used big plays on offense to beat West Virginia to remain unbeaten.
No. 8 Oregon 42, California 24 — At Berkeley, Calif.: Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more scores to lead Oregon to a victory over California for its seventh straight win.
No. 22 Kansas State 48, No. 9 Oklahoma State 0 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and another score, and Kansas State dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009.
Louisville 48, No. 10 Wake Forest 21 — At Louisville, Ky.: Fueled by an opportunistic defense, Louisville used a 35-point third quarter to knock off Wake Forest.
UCF 25, No. 20 Cincinnati 21 — At Orlando, Fla.: RJ Harvey had a 17-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds remaining, sending UCF over Cincinnati.
Missouri 23, No. 25 South Carolina 10 — At Columbia, S.C.: Brady Cook ran for a touchdown and directed three first-half scoring drives as Missouri beat South Carolina.
