Iowa’s Luka Garza is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference for the second year in a row and Michigan’s Juwan Howard is coach of the year.
Garza was also named the national player of the year by Sporting News. He is just the sixth player to win consecutive national player of the year honors from that outlet, joining Michael Jordan, Bill Walton, Bill Bradley, Jerry Lucas and Oscar Robertson.
Garza won a split vote for Big Ten honors with Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu after being a unanimous pick in 2020.
Joining Garza and Dosunmu on the all-conference first team are Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell. The second team is made up of Michigan’s Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp and Purdue’s Trevion Williams.
Iowa AD apologizes to Marble family
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta apologized to the family of Hawkeyes basketball great Roy Marble on Tuesday for any hard feelings they have over the retirement of star player Luka Garza’s number.
Garza last month broke the 32-year-old career scoring record held by Marble. Iowa announced after Sunday’s home win against Wisconsin that no one in the basketball program would wear Garza’s No. 55 after this season.
Marble, who died of cancer at 2015 at age 48, led Iowa to its only 30-win season and an NCAA regional final in 1987 and to the Sweet 16 the next year. His No. 23 has not been retired.
Wisconsin fires women’s hoops coach
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin has made a change in its women’s basketball program and will conduct a search for a new head coach, athletic director Barry Alvarez announced Tuesday.
Jonathan Tsipis led the program for five seasons. Wisconsin was eliminated from the Big Ten tournament on Tuesday and finished the 2020-21 season with a 5-19 overall record and a 2-18 mark in Big Ten regular-season play.
Pierce, Bosh lead finalists for 2021 Hall class
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh lead a list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
The list announced Tuesday features six other first-time finalists: former NBA coach Rick Adelman, two-time NCAA champion and Villanova coach Jay Wright, two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith, three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson and former WNBA coach of the year Marianne Stanley, plus Hall of Famer Bill Russell for inclusion as a coach.
FOOTBALL
Bears use franchise tag on WR Robinson
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have used the franchise tag on wide receiver Allen Robinson, the team announced Tuesday. The tag puts Robinson under contract for the 2021 season for about $18 million, 120% of his 2020 salary. The Bears also could work out a long-term deal with Robinson before the mid-July deadline.
Vikings release Bailey after three seasons
After three seasons, the Vikings released veteran kicker Dan Bailey on Tuesday. The team and Bailey’s representatives attempted a renegotiated contract, but were unable to agree on terms, according to agent Jordan Woy. Bailey missed 10 of his last 26 kicks for the Vikings amid a career-worst slump and back injury last season. The 33-year-old former Pro Bowl kicker was headed for a competition if he stayed in Minnesota.
Kansas to pay Miles nearly $2M in settlement
Les Miles, who agreed to step down as Kansas Jayhawks football coach Monday night, days after sexual harassment allegations against him from his LSU tenure became public, will be paid nearly $2 million of his remaining contract.