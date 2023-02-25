Northwestern Illinois Basketball
Buy Now

Northwestern coach Chris Collins reacts during the second half of the team’s game against Illinois on Thursday in Champaign, Ill. The Wildcats are second in the Big Ten Conference heading into the weekend.

 Michael Allio The Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. — Like a boxer sprawled on the canvas, Northwestern coach Chris Collins seemed like he was ready for the final bell. It turned out he wasn’t quite down for the count.

These days, Collins is on solid footing. And so are the Wildcats.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.