The Chicago Cubs today optioned Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea to Triple-A Iowa in an effort to trim its spring training roster to 44 players.
Rea, 29, was the Pacific Coast League's pitcher of the year after registering career-highs in victories (14-4), innings pitched (148) and strikeouts (120) in his first season in Des Moines. Rea helped the I-Cubs win the PCL's American Northern Division championship.
Rea, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-hander who did not miss a start this season after coming back from 2016 elbow surgery, was second in the PCL with a 3.95 ERA.
He began his career in the San Diego Padres organization and reached the big leagues in 2015.