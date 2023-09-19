Michigan State informed suspended football coach Mel Tucker on Monday that he will be fired without compensation for misconduct involving activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy in a sordid case that dates back more than a year.
“The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause,” athletic director Alan Haller said in a statement released by the school.
If Tucker does not present “sufficient reasons to dispute” multiple contract violations, the school will fire him Sept. 26, three days after the program’s Big Ten opener in what was hoped to be a bounceback year for the Spartans.
Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract and if he is fired for cause, the school would not have to pay him what’s remaining on his deal. Tucker, his agent and his attorney did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Nebraska loses 2 running backs for season
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lost top running backs Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson to season-ending injuries, coach Matt Rhule announced Monday. Ervin dislocated his shoulder and Johnson dislocated his hip in the Cornhuskers’ 35-11 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday. Both will require surgery.
SEC suspends 4 for roles in fight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Southeastern Conference on Monday suspended three Florida players and one Tennessee player for their roles in a fight that started on what was supposed to be the last play of their game Saturday night.
No. 25 Florida will be without right tackle Damieon George, guard Micah Mazzccua and tight end Dante Zanders on Saturday for the first half against Charlotte in Gainesville. Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott will miss the first half of No. 23 Tennessee’s game against UTSA on Saturday in Knoxville.
ABC to air more Monday night games
LOS ANGELES — ABC will be airing more “Monday Night Football” games than originally planned.
An additional 10 games originally set to appear only on ESPN will be simulcast on ABC. The additional games will be on network television because of the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others.
Chiefs, Mahomes restructure contract
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes agreed to a restructure of his 10-year, $450 million contract that gives him a substantial boost in pay over the next four seasons, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.
The revised agreement pushes some of the money Mahomes was scheduled to make going forward to the next four years, and the $210.6 million that is guaranteed over that span represents the most in NFL history.
Cowboys release RB Jones
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ronald Jones on Monday, the day he was eligible to rejoin the team after a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.
Cardinals place Baker on injured reserve
TEMPE, Ariz. — Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker has been placed on injured reserve following a hamstring injury suffered last week during practice, adding more adversity for the winless Arizona Cardinals.
Steelers place pair on injured reserve
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to bounce back from a rough Week 1 loss without wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The Steelers placed Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland on injured reserve on Monday, hours before Pittsburgh (0-1) hosted the Cleveland Browns (1-0).
BASEBALL
Royals’ Perez on concussion list
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals placed All-Star catcher Salvador Perez on the seven-day concussion list Monday, two days after he left a game against the Astros with what the club initially called a “non-concussive head impact.”
Guardians place Bibee on injured list
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians rookie Tanner Bibee was placed on the injured list Monday with hip inflammation, ending a season in which he established himself as a frontline starter while leading a staff decimated by injuries.
HOCKEY
Bowling Green coach on leave, 3 players suspended amid hazing investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University has put hockey team head coach Ty Eigner on administrative leave and put three players on interim suspension as it investigates a report of alleged hazing at an off-campus event involving players on the team. The Ohio school made the announcement in a statement posted on its website Monday but did not name the players or specify details about the alleged hazing.