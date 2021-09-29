Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado and Jose Rondon homered to back Adam Wainwright, and the St. Louis Cardinals extended their winning streak to 17 games and clinched an NL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night in St. Louis.
St. Louis will play in the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6 at the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco, whichever does not win the NL West. The postseason trip will be the third in a row for the Cardinals.
Milwaukee already was assured of the NL Central title.
St. Louis was 71-69 on Sept. 11 before the winning streak, the longest in team history and the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017. The Cardinals are on the longest winning streak from Sept. 1 on since the 1935 Chicago Cubs won 21 in a row.
Wainwright (17-7) allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings, throwing 102 pitches and stranding seven runners.
Wainwright has won six consecutive decisions for the Cardinals and 10 of his last 11. He is 4-0 in September and improved to 2-1 in four starts against the Brewers this season.
Arenado’s 34th home run, a two-out drive in the seventh, tied Scott Rolen (2004) and Fernando Tatis (1999) for most among Cardinals third baseman in a season.
Luis Urias hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Carlson homered leading off the bottom half, and Wainwright bunted home Harrison Bader.
Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff allowed two runs and seven hits in four innings.
Pirates 8, Cubs 6 — At Pittsburgh: Colin Moran hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs as Pittsburgh rallied past Chicago, dealing the Cubs their seventh straight loss.
Mets 5-2, Marlins 2-1 — At New York: Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Marcus Stroman earned his 10th win and New York stopped a five-game losing streak with a victory over Miami in the opener of their doubleheader.
James McCann drove home the winning run with a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the seventh inning of the second game as the Mets completed a sweep.
Braves 2, Phillies 1 — At Atlanta: Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and Atlanta escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat Philadelphia and move closer to its fourth consecutive NL East title.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 4, Red Sox 2 — At Baltimore: Rookie Ryan Mountcastle hit his 32nd home run to help Baltimore rally past nemesis Chris Sale and Boston, extending the Red Sox’s losing streak to four games.
Twins 3, Tigers 0 — At Minneapolis: Miguel Sanó homered and Minnesota pitchers shut down Detroit until the ninth inning, as the Twins beat the Tigers.