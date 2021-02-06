A capsule look at today’s college basketball games involving regional teams:
No. 19 Wisconsin (14-5, 8-4 Big Ten) at No. 12 Illinois (12-5, 8-3 Big Ten)
Site: State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.
Time: 1:30 p.m.
TV: Fox
Bottom line: Two ranked teams battle as No. 19 Wisconsin visits No. 12 Illinois in a Big Ten showdown. Wisconsin has three wins and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Illinois has won two of its five games against ranked teams.
Dominant D’Mitrik: D’Mitrik Trice has connected on 38.9 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.6 percent of his free throws this season.
Did you know?: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.9 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the nation. The Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 320th among Division I teams).
Iowa State (2-10, 0-7 Big 12) at No. 9 Oklahoma (11-5, 6-4 Big 12)
Site: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: No. 9 Oklahoma looks to give Iowa State its 14th straight loss against ranked opponents. Iowa State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Seton Hall Pirates, 76-66, on Dec. 8, 2019. Oklahoma lost, 57-52, on the road against Texas Tech on Monday.
Super seniors: Iowa State’s Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.
Key contributor: Rasir Bolton has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 10 assists in those games.
Did you know?: The diligent Oklahoma offense has turned the ball over on just 15.3 percent of its possessions, the 16th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22.5 percent of all Iowa State possessions have resulted in a turnover.
Indiana State (10-7, 7-5 MVC) at Northern Iowa (5-11, 3-7 MVC)
Site: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa
Time: 5 p.m. today; 3 p.m. Sunday
TV: Saturday on ESPNU; Sunday on MVC TV Network
Bottom line: The Panthers and Sycamores meet for the 61st time in program history on Saturday afternoon. The two programs first met on the hardwood in the 1991-92 season. Since that date the Panthers have won 28 games, with a 19-10 home record and an 8-21 mark on the road. The Panthers and Sycamores have met twice in Ach Madness, going 1-1 in those contests.
Drake (17-0, 8-0 MVC) at Valparaiso (6-11, 3-5 MVC)
Site: Valparaiso Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Ind.
Time: 1 p.m. today; 1 p.m. Sunday
TV: Saturday on ESPN3; Sunday on ESPN+
Bottom line: Valparaiso will host a nationally-ranked opponent for the first time since an upset victory over Rhode Island in November 2016, as Missouri Valley Conference leading Drake makes its way to the Athletics-Recreation Center for a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday. The Bulldogs, one of three undefeated teams in the nation, moved into the Associated Press Top 25 this week. The weekend series will be a homecoming for the five Bulldogs who hail from the area around Valparaiso, affectionately known as The Region. One of those Region natives, Tremell Murphy, leads the Bulldogs into the weekend after posting a career-high 30 points in just 27 minutes in the Bulldogs’ 95-60 drubbing of Illinois State. The 35-point victory was the Bulldogs’ fourth biggest margin of victory in an MVC game.