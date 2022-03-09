ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have finally landed a worthy successor to Peyton Manning.
Six years and a day after Manning retired, Broncos general manager George Paton agreed to send a massive haul of players and draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can’t become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.
The teams cannot comment on the deal until then, but the Broncos cleverly tweeted a clip of Tom Hanks’ character in “Cast Away” drawing a face on the volleyball he named “Wilson.” About an hour later, the Seahawks tweeted another clip from that movie in which Hanks’ scraggly, skinny character loses the volleyball at sea and hollers, “ Wilson, where are you? Wilson! Wilson! ”
The NFL Network reported the Seahawks agreed to send Wilson and a fourth-round pick to Denver in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-rounder, along with quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant, the Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2019.
NFL salary cap increases by $26M
The NFL’s salary cap for 2022 will be $208.2 million, a healthy increase from the previous, pandemic-impacted years.
The cap is going up from $182.5 million, which was down by nearly $10 million from the 2020 season.
Adding in benefits attached to the cap, teams will be allowed to have a total player cost of $284.367 million.
Chargers, WR Williams sign 3-year extension
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Mike Williams will remain a valuable part of the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense for the next three seasons. The wide receiver signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the franchise on Tuesday.
The extension, including $40 million guaranteed, also came on what is deadline day for teams to place franchise tags on players. Williams was the Chargers’ top free agent they were hoping to retain.
BASEBALL
Cardinals’ Kim signs with Korean team
INCHEON, South Korea — Kwang-hyun Kim has left the St. Louis Cardinals and will return to South Korea on a record four-year contract.
The left-handed pitcher will rejoin his old club, which is now known as the SSG Landers, in the Korean Baseball Organization.
The club issued a statement Tuesday saying the deal was worth up to 15.1 billion won ($12.3 million) over four seasons and was the largest contract in the league’s history.
AppleTV+ to stream ‘Friday Night Baseball’
CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple will enter the live sports coverage arena with “Friday Night Baseball.”
Apple and Major League Baseball announced today that Apple TV+ will carry a weekly doubleheader on Friday nights in eight countries when the regular season begins. Games will initially be available without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription.
BASKETBALL
Gard, Davis earn Big Ten honors
Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and the Badgers’ Greg Gard is coach of the year.
Davis won top honors over Iowa’s Keegan Murray on Tuesday, and both were unanimous picks for spots on the AP All-Big Ten team along with Purdue’s Jaden Ivey in voting of journalists who cover the conference. Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens is newcomer of the year.
Joining Davis, Murray and Ivey on the all-conference first team are Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn. Liddell is a repeat first-team pick, and Cockburn was on the second team a year ago.
Agbaji unanimous Big 12 player of year
Kansas senior guard Ochai Agbaji is the unanimous pick as The Associated Press Big 12 player of the year after the league’s leading scorer helped the sixth-ranked Jayhawks share the regular-season conference title with No. 3 Baylor.
Agbaji, the only unanimous all-Big 12 first-team pick, is averaging 19.8 points a game, while shooting 47.7% from the field and ranking second in the league with 2.9 made 3-pointers a game. He is joined on the first team by Baylor guard James Akinjo, Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington, Kansas State sophomore guard Nijel Pack and Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams. Brockington, third in the Big 12 at 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds a game, is the AP newcomer of the year.
Vitale says latest tests show no cancer
Dick Vitale is winning his battle with cancer. The longtime ESPN college basketball analyst said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that his latest PET scan showed no signs of cancer.
Vitale revealed on Oct. 20 that he would be undergoing six months of chemo to treat lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.