IOWA
Dubuque Senior 42, Dubuque Hempstead 13
Dubuque Wahlert 31, West Delaware 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 31, Western Dubuque 14
Cascade 21, Monticello 13
Dyersville Beckman Catholic 20, Camanche 6
Maquoketa Valley 46, North Cedar 6
Clayton Ridge 32, Postville 12
Northeast Goose Lake 56, Bellevue 28
Independence 44, Maquoketa 9
ILLINOIS
Fulton 31, Galena 12
Forreston 44, Stockton 14
South Beloit 42, River Ridge 36, 4OT
WISCONSIN
Southwestern/East Dubuque 42, Boscobel 0
Westby 29, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 14
Lancaster 42, Cuba City 0
Potosi/Cassville 36, Ithaca 8
Platteville 49, at Elgin (Ill.) 14
Richland Center at Fennimore (late)
