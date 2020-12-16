MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for a while.
“I’m blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years,” the two-time reigning MVP posted Tuesday on his social media platforms.
The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks’ supermax extension offer. If he turned it down, Antetokounmpo could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.
Although Antetokounmpo didn’t announce the terms of his new deal, The Athletic and Stadium reported that he agreed to a five-year contract worth $228 million that includes an opt-out clause in 2025.
“This is my home, this is my city,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”
His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who led Milwaukee to its lone NBA title in 1971 but demanded a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975.
The Bucks paid a hefty price to revamp their roster this offseason in an attempt to persuade Antetokounmpo to stay in Milwaukee. They dealt away guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, first-round draft pick R.J. Hampton and two more first-round selections as part of a package to acquire Jrue Holiday in a four-team trade.
They also overhauled their bench by adding Bobby Portis, D.J. Augustin, Torrey Craig and Bryn Forbes. Antetokounmpo called those offseason moves “amazing” without indicating whether he planned to sign the extension.
FOOTBALL
Spielman joins Lions to help with searches
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Former linebacker Chris Spielman is joining the Detroit Lions as a special assistant.
The Lions announced Tuesday that Spielman will report to president and CEO Rod Wood and participate in interviews for the team’s general manager and coaching vacancies. Detroit fired GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia earlier this season. The Lions also announced that Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis and former Arizona Cardinals GM Rod Graves will serve as advisors for the searches.
Get ready for SpongeBob SquarePants running out of the tunnel, players being covered with digital slime after touchdowns and commentary from the cast of “All That” when Nickelodeon airs an NFL playoff game.
CBS Sports and Nickelodeon revealed their plans on Tuesday for the kid-focused channel’s broadcast of a wild-card game on Sunday, Jan. 10. The Nickelodeon feed will be tailored for younger audiences with the usual broadcast airing on CBS and online at CBS All Access.
The first bowl game scheduled to played this season has been canceled. The Frisco Bowl scheduled for Saturday was called off because SMU is having COVID-19 issues. The Mustangs were scheduled to play Texas-San Antonio in Frisco, Texas. UTSA will instead play in the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on SMU’s campus outside Dallas on Dec. 26 against an opponent to be determined.
Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State will enter championship weekend in position to make the College Football Playoff with very little drama.
In fact, where the semifinals will be played might be more in doubt than who will play in them.
The top five teams were locked into their places Tuesday night for the fourth straight week, with the Crimson Tide (10-0) leading the way as it prepares to play Florida for the Southeastern Conference championship. The Fighting Irish (10-0) are second and Clemson is third going into their Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
Ohio State (5-0) is fourth going into the Big Ten title game against Northwestern, and Texas A&M is on deck at No. 5.
After Texas A&M (7-1), Iowa State (8-2) is sixth heading into the Big 12 title game against No. 10 Oklahoma. No team with two losses has ever made the playoff.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — New South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has received a five-year contract worth $13.75 million. Beamer, 43, was named to replace fired Will Muschamp earlier this month. Beamer’s contract was approved by the South Carolina Board of Trustees on Tuesday. Beamer will make $2.75 million per season with a base salary of $1.1 million and guaranteed compensation of $1.65 million from outside rights holders.
PRO SPORTS
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s three major-league pro sports franchises are banding together to help Black- and Latino-owned startups secure investment money and other resources. The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers, with assistance from Microsoft Corp., have created the Equity League, a networking initiative with an emphasis on supporting Black and Latino entrepreneurs.
BASEBALL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Free agent reliever Greg Holland stayed with the Kansas City Royals on Monday, signing a one-year contact for $2.75 million. The 35-year-old Holland was 3-0 with six saves and a 1.91 ERA this season for Kansas City. He made 28 appearances, pitching 28 1-3 innings.
BOXING
CANASTOTA, N.Y. — Floyd Mayweather, who captured 11 world titles in five weight divisions and retired unbeaten, former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, and Laila Ali have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum.
The Class of 2021 announced Tuesday also includes former Olympic champion Andre Ward, Ann Wolfe, Marian Trimiar, and Dr. Margaret Goodman. Elected posthumously were: lightweight champion Davey Moore, Jackie Tonawanda, cut man Freddie Brown, manager-trainer Jackie McCoy, journalist George Kimball, and television executive Jay Larkin.
Honorees were selected by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians.
Induction day is scheduled for June 13 and also will include last year’s class, which was postponed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Class of 2020 includes: Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Christy Martin, Lucia Rijker, Barbara Buttrick, Frank Erne, Paddy Ryan, Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva, Dan Goossen, Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.