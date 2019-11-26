IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Monday that season ticket prices for the 2020 football season will remain the same as 2019 and go on sale Monday. General public season tickets for seven home games will be $415, with faculty/staff season tickets remaining at $345. University of Iowa student season tickets are $150 for the seven home games and $130 (does not include the Wisconsin game over Thanksgiving break).
“The atmosphere in Kinnick Stadium is special, it’s our fans who make our game experience something to be part of,” said Charlie Taylor, associate athletics director of strategic communications and marketing. “For 2020, we have developed a menu of ticket packages and prices based on input from fans.”
The new Upper North Endzone Season Ticket will be located in Sections 331-341 (ADA and bench seating) for $335 per seat. These seats are located on the third level of the north end zone and include an $80 savings over other sections.
Michigan State great, ex-Packers coach Bullough dead at 85
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Henry Bullough, a former NFL coach and a guard on Michigan State’s national title team in 1952, has died. He was 85. The university Monday announced his death but did not provide details. Son Chuck Bullough is an assistant coach for the Spartans. Henry Bullough also played on the Michigan State team that won the Big Ten championship the year after it captured the national title. He was an NFL assistant for more than two decades and was with the Baltimore Colts when they won the Super Bowl in 1971. He also was an assistant with New England, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Green Bay and Detroit.
Colts place Ebron on injured reserve
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have put Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He is expected to miss the rest of the season. Tight end Ross Travis was signed to replace Ebron.
Ebron had 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in his second season with the Colts (6-5).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Human remains believed to belong to UFC fighter’s missing stepdaughter
AUBURN, Ala. — An Alabama district attorney said Monday that authorities have “good reason” to believe human remains found in a wooded area belong to the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.
The remains were found on a county road in neighboring Macon County, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told The Associated Press.
“I can confirm that human remains have been found in Macon County on County Road 2 and we have good reason to believe they are that of Aniah Blanchard,” Hughes said.
Police arrested a third person Monday in connection with the disappearance of Blanchard, 19. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris.
BASEBALL
Twins hire Varela as hitting coach
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have hired Edgar Varela as their hitting coach, replacing the departed James Rowson. After the Twins set a season record with 307 home runs and ranked second in the major leagues in runs and batting average, Rowson was hired by the Miami Marlins as bench coach under manager Don Mattingly.
The Twins announced Monday the addition of the 39-year-old Varela and head athletic trainer Michael Salazar to their major league field staff. Varela was the club’s minor league field coordinator for the past two seasons, after 10 years in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.