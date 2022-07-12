ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — They stood on the 18th tee at St. Andrews, a foursome that collectively has won 43 major championships spanning nearly six decades.
Tiger Woods isn’t big on ceremonial golf. There are exceptions, and a British Open at the home of golf that celebrates the R&A’s champions would be one of them.
He played with four-time major champion Rory McIlroy and six-time major champion Lee Trevino, who won his two claret jugs a few years before Woods was born. Along for the ride was Jack Nicklaus, the gold standard when it comes to majors with his 18 titles.
Nicklaus didn’t bring his clubs to St. Andrews. He returned to become an honorary citizen.
Nicklaus was there to greet most of the champions on the first tee of the four-hole exhibition around the loop on the Old Course (holes 1, 2, 17 and 18), and he couldn’t help but join up with the last group at the end — Woods, Trevino, McIlroy and Georgia Hall, an R&A ambassador and winner of the Women’s British Amateur and Women’s British Open.
FOOTBALL
Moeller, former Michigan coach, dies at 81
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Gary Moeller, who succeeded Bo Schembechler as Michigan’s coach and later worked in the NFL, including a stint as interim coach of the Detroit Lions, died Monday. He was 81.
The University of Michigan announced his death, and no cause was provided. Moeller was promoted from offensive coordinator to lead the Wolverines’ program in 1990.
The two-time Big Ten coach of the year won a conference championship in each of his first three years and was 44-13-3 with four bowl victories over five seasons.
Moeller struggled in his first head coaching job, going 6-24-3 from 1977 to 1979 at Illinois.
Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB died of heat stroke
FRISCO, Texas — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, police said Monday.
In a statement, police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said the Collin County medical examiner had ruled Barber’s death an accident. A police spokesman provided no further elaboration on the circumstances of the 38-year-old’s death.
Police making a welfare check on June 1 found Barber dead at a Frisco apartment that he was believed to have been leasing. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher was a fourth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2005 and spent six seasons with the Cowboys.
Rice added to new Broncos ownership group
DENVER — Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been added to the new Broncos ownership group.
Rob Walton announced the inclusion of Rice in a statement issued Monday on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership group. The group agreed to buy the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust last month for a reported $4.65 billion. It’s pending approval by the NFL.
Heinz out, Acrisure in for Steelers’ stadium
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have run out of Heinz. And they’re not running to the store to grab more.
The Steelers announced Monday that the organization has ended its longtime partnership with the formerly Pittsburgh-based food company, which had served as the title sponsor for the NFL franchise’s home stadium on the city’s North Shore since it opened in 2001.
The 68,400-seat venue will be known as Acrisure Stadium after the Steelers reached a 15-year sponsorship agreement with the Michigan-based financial tech company. Financial details were not disclosed.
BASEBALL
Alonso going for 3-peat in Home Run Derby
NEW YORK — Mets slugger Pete Alonso will try to become the first player to win the All-Star Home Run Derby in three consecutive years.
The New York first baseman was announced Monday as the first of eight participants in the July 18 competition at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Merrifield ends streak of 553 straight games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals infielder Whit Merrifield’s streak of playing in a franchise-record 553 straight games ended Monday when he missed the opener of a doubleheader against Detroit because of a toe injury.
Merrifield’s string dated to June 24, 2018, and was the longest active streak in the majors.
HOCKEY
Avalanche promote Joe Sakic
DENVER — Joe Sakic’s title has changed. His task has not: Keep the Colorado Avalanche at the summit of hockey.
The Stanley Cup champion Avalanche promoted Sakic on Monday to president of hockey operations, which means he no longer deals with the day-to-day general manager responsibilities. Make no mistake, though, he will still be deeply involved.
Sakic was the architect behind a team that captured its first title since 2001. The Hall of Fame forward-turned-front-office executive was recently honored as the general manager of the year.
