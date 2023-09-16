Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:
IOWA STATE (1-1) at OHIO (2-1)
Kickoff — 11 a.m.
TV — ESPN2
Series record — Iowa State leads 8-0.
What’s at stake? — The Cyclones are without quarterback Hunter Dekkers and some other players because of a gambling scandal. Behind second-year quarterback Rocco Brecht, Iowa State didn’t score its first and only touchdown of the game until late in a 20-13 loss to Iowa last Saturday. With Dekkers out, the Bobcats — picked by many to win the Mid-American Conference — have a better chance of giving the Cyclones a game on Ohio’s home field in Athens. Ohio outlasted Florida Atlantic on the road, 17-10, last week with quarterback Kurtis Rourke, the reigning conference player of the year, returning to the lineup after he was sidelined with an injury in the opener. An upset of the Big 12 team would give the Bobcats a signature win.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (2-0) at WISCONSIN (1-1)
Kickoff — 11 a.m.
TV — Big Ten Network
Radio — WGLR-FM 97.7
Series record — First meeting
What’s at stake? — Wisconsin is seeking to bounce back from a 31-22 loss at Washington State that dropped the Badgers out of the Top 25. Coach Luke Fickell is trying to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time since 2017, his debut season at Cincinnati. Georgia Southern is attempting to beat a Big Ten team for a second straight season after winning 45-42 at Nebraska last year. In their only other matchups with current Big Ten programs, the Eagles lost at Indiana in 2017 and at Minnesota in 2019.
No. 7 PENN STATE (2-0, 0-0) at ILLINOIS (1-1, 0-0)
Kickoff — 11 a.m.
TV — Fox
Series record — Penn State leads, 20-6.
What’s at stake? — Penn State can’t afford a slipup against an Illinois team that needed a field goal in the closing seconds to beat Toledo 30-28 in its opener and lost 34-23 at Kansas last week. For the Illini, this is a chance to make a bold statement in a nationally televised game against one of the nation’s most talented teams.
CENTRAL MICHIGAN (1-1) at No. 9 NOTRE DAME (3-0)
Kickoff — 1:30 p.m.
TV — Peacock
Series record — First meeting.
What’s at stake? — Notre Dame is 9-0 all-time against Mid-American Conference foes and making it a perfect 10 could come on a historic weekend. The Fighting Irish have posted their highest scoring total through three games (143 points) since 1943. And opening the season with a fourth straight 40-point game would be the first time it’s happened since 1900 — when the Irish played two high school opponents. Plus, they would remain undefeated heading into next week’s showdown against No. 6 Ohio State. For Central Michigan, it would be an unexpected 2-1 start — and arguably the biggest win in school history. The Chippewas last win against a ranked team came in 2016.
NORTHERN IOWA (0-2) at IDAHO STATE (0-2)
Kickoff — 5 p.m.
TV — ESPN+
Series record — Northern Iowa leads, 3-0
Last meeting — Northern Iowa won, 13-6, in 2019
Outlook — Northern Iowa will be playing in Pocatello, Idaho, for the first time since 1990 and will be seeking its first road win over a Big Sky Conference opponents since 2021. Panthers coach Mark Farley will also be in search of career victory No. 175. UNI quarterback Theo Day has thrown at least one touchdown pass in a school-record 24 consecutive games. Punter Noah Pettinger, a Dubuque Hempstead graduate, leads the Missouri Valley Football Conference with an average of 45.3 yards per punt. His career 43.9 average is tops in program history. Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee had seven receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown in UNI’s loss last week to Weber State. He leads the team with 11 receptions for 131 yards. Former Hempstead quarterback Aidan Dunne, West Delaware offensive lineman Carson Petlon and Clayton Ridge placekicker Caden Palmer are also listed on the Panthers’ two-deep depth chart.
CENTRAL METHODIST (1-1) at CLARKE (0-3)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Livestream — https://team1sports.com/clarke/
Last week — Clarke lost on the road against Baker, 45-0; Central Methodist won on the road against Culver-Stockton.
Last year — Clarke won, 3-0
Outlook — Clarke returns home this week looking to book its first win of the season. The Pride won last year’s meeting with Central Methodist despite going 1-for-12 on third-down conversions and accumulating just nine first downs and 154 yards of offense. The Pride are 1-2 all-time against the Eagles. Last season’s victory allowed Clarke to boast a winning record for the first time in program history and marked the team’s first winning streak. Four different quarterbacks have taken snaps for the Pride this season following an injury to starter Brandon Mueller. Receiver Kenyon Williams, who returned to QB last week, leads the team with 74 rushing yards. Receiver Jackson Ostrander, a Dubuque Hempstead grad, had a team-high 15 receptions for 229 yards and the team’s lone receiving touchdown.
MICHIGAN TECH (1-0) at UW-PLATTEVILLE (2-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Livestream — https://www.wiacnetwork.com/uwplatteville/
Last week — Michigan Tech won at home against Hillsdale, 45-20; UW-Platteville defeated Dubuque on the road, 35-19
Last year — Michigan Tech won, 23-13
Outlook — The Pioneers will be playing up a weight class when they host NCAA Division II Michigan Tech in their home opener today. It will be just the second meeting all-time between the programs. The Huskies rolled up 412 yards of offense in their season opener, with quarterback Alex Fries completing 18 of 27 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns. The Pioneers have had no issues with offensive production so far this season, especially after an 80-point output in the season opener two weeks ago. Michael Priami has been a model of efficiency, completing 41 of 48 passes for 4,832 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception. Brandt Stare has nine receptions for 164 yards and five touchdowns.
LUTHER (0-1, 0-0) AT LORAS (1-1, 0-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Livestream — https://duhawks.com/watch/?Live=3003&type=Live
Last week — Loras defeated Hope, 42-28; Luther lost to St. Olaf, 52-21
Last year — Loras won, 41-20
Outlook — Loras has dominated this series of late, and has done so in convincing fashion. The Duhawks have won five in a row over the Norse, outscoring them by nearly 30 points per game in the process. Excluding the condensed COVID-shortened 2020 season, Luther has compiled a 4-36 record dating back to 2018. Loras shot out to a 14-0 lead last week at Hope before seeing it fizzle away in the second quarter, but still posted impressive offensive numbers for the second straight week. With another one this week, the Duhawks should start their conference slate out with a victory.