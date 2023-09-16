Iowa Iowa St Football

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht passes over Iowa defensive linemen Joe Evans (13) and Logan Lee during last weekend’s game in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State plays at Ohio today.

 Charlie Neibergall / The Associated Press

Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:

IOWA STATE (1-1) at OHIO (2-1)

Recommended for you

The Associated Press

Tim O’Neill, Telegraph Herald

Danny Miller, Telegraph Herald