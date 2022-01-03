Antonio Brown was kicked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs (12-4) on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 road victory over the New York Jets.
Coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown was off the team.
“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians said.
Brown’s meltdown came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing, 24-10. He appeared animated while talking to teammate Mike Evans when he stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands — and walked bare-chested down the sideline and into the end zone. He then waved to fans as he jogged through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.
Brady connected with Cameron Brate on a 4-yard touchdown shortly after Brown’s exit, and the star quarterback finished the Bucs’ rally with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds left.
Titans 34, Dolphines 3 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes as the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title, snapping the Dolphins’ seven-game winning streak.
Bills 29, Falcons 15 — At Orchard Park, N.Y.: Buffalo clinched a playoff berth when Devin Singletary scored two touchdowns rushing in the second half to make up for Josh Allen’s sloppiness.
Raiders 23, Colts 20 — At Indianapolis: Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson’s winning 33-yard field goal as time expired as the Raiders beat Jonathan Taylor and the Colts to move one step closer to an AFC wild card.
Patriots 50, Jaguars 10 — At Foxborough, Mass.: New England returned to the playoffs when rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes and Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for two scores apiece.
Eagles 20, Washington 16 — At Landover, Md.: Jalen Hurts ran six times for 45 yards and was 17 of 26 passing for 214 yards in leading the Eagles to a fourth consecutive victory. Boston Scott rushed for two touchdowns, and the Eagles moved one step closer to the playoffs.
Rams 20, Ravens 19 — At Baltimore: Matthew Stafford shook off three turnovers to guide a fourth-quarter rally that carried the Rams to their fifth straight victory.
Cardinals 25, Cowboys 22 — At Arlington, Texas: — Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes to Antoine Wesley. The outcome didn’t do much to change the races for the NFC’s No. 1 seed or the NFC West, but the Cardinals ended a three-game skid a week after backing into the postseason, and stopped the NFC East champion’s four-game winning streak.
Chargers 34, Broncos 3 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Justin Herbert threw for two touchdowns and set the franchise single-season record, while Andre Roberts returned a kick 101 yards for a score.
49ers 23, Texans 7 — At Santa Clara, Calif.: Rookie Trey Lance threw two touchdown passes in the second half of his second career start, and the 49ers closed in on a playoff berth.
Saints 18, Panthers 10 — At New Orleans: Alvin Kamara turned a short pass into New Orleans’ first touchdown in more than 11 quarters, Brett Maher kicked four field goals, and the Saints’ defense was dominant.
Seahawks 51, Lions 29 — At Seattle: Rashaad Penny rushed for a career-high 170 yards and two touchdowns, Russell Wilson threw three of his four TD passes to DK Metcalf.