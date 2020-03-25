AMES, Iowa — Tyrese Haliburton will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility at Iowa State and enter the National Basketball Association draft. The school said Tuesday the Oshkosh, Wis., native will sign with an agent.
Haliburton turned heads with a record-setting 17-assist game as a freshman and averaged more than 22 points in three games at the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis last November. His sophomore season came to an abrupt halt in February when he suffered a fractured wrist while falling after blocking a shot in transition against Kansas State.
Haliburton concluded his career with 574 points, 267 assists, 249 rebounds, 108 steals and 45 blocked shots. He is one of just two players nationally to record 500 points, 200 rebounds, 250 assists, 100 steals and 40 blocked shots the last two seasons.
Illinois’ Griffin plans to transfer
Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin is entering the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.
His departure leaves a significant void for coach Brad Underwood. Griffin led the Illini in 3-point shooting at 41.6% and ranked fifth in scoring at 8.9 points per game.
He came off the bench in all but one of 28 games he played this season, but his playing time increased from 8.1 minutes per game as a freshman to 18.1 minutes.
Clippers owner Ballmer buys Forum
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for $400 million, ending the billionaire’s legal fight with the Madison Square Garden Company and clearing the way to build a new arena for his NBA team down the street in Inglewood, California.
Ballmer announced his cash purchase of the venerated arena Tuesday. Ballmer, the former Microsoft executive, and Clippers vice chairman Dennis Wong are making the transaction through CAPSS LLC, a newly formed entity that will continue to operate the Forum as a live music venue.
WRESTLING
IOWA CITY — The NCAA announced Tuesday that University of Iowa junior Spencer Lee has been named its Division I Most Dominant Wrestler.
The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by dividing the total number of team points awarded through match results by the total number of matches wrestled. Lee averaged 5.0 team points in 18 matches, edging Mark Hall of Penn State (4.7) and Pat Glory of Princeton (4.5).
Lee, a two-time NCAA champion and the 2020 Big Ten champion, had nine technical falls and four falls in 2019-20, scoring bonus points in 17 of 18 matches.
Iowa junior Alex Marinelli ranked 11th on the Most Dominant list. The two-time All-American and 2020 Big Ten champion averaged 4.1 team points, registering a team-high eight falls among his 11 bonus-point victories.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a torn elbow ligament and needs Tommy John surgery that will keep him out of action this year. New York medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate Thursday.
The right-hander received a second opinion on the damaged ulnar collateral ligament from Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
Syndergaard turns 28 in August and currently is eligible to become a free agent after the 2021 season. He agreed in January to a $9.7 million, one-year contract. Syndergaard was an All-Star in 2016 when he went 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA but his ERA has climbed to 2.97 in 2017, 3.05 in 2018 and 4.28 last year, when he was 10-8 in 32 starts.
HOCKEY
NHL extending isolation period
The NHL is extending its recommendation for players and staff to self-isolate and stay away from team facilities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Deputy commissioner Bill Daly on Tuesday confirmed the NHL has asked that players and staff extend their self-quarantine 10 days beyond the original March 27 timeline to April 6 — further pushing back the earliest team facilities can reopen.
The league over the past two days has held conference calls with its Board of Governors and general managers to inform them about and take questions regarding the current situation. Daly told The Associated Press by email the calls provided updates on various issues.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR ordering pay cuts during hiatus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR informed its staff Tuesday that pay cuts will be imposed across the company until the series returns to racing. NASCAR President Steve Phelps announced the moves in a memo to employees, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press from a person who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
The memo said series executives, including the presidents of NASCAR-owned tracks, will see a 25% reduction in salary, while all other employees will have their salary reduced by 20%. Budget expenses and capital improvements have also been frozen, and employees were told to use one week of vacation over the next five weeks.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Kansas massage therapist accused of misconduct, unwanted touching
WICHITA, Kan. — A massage therapist charged with a sex crime involving a girl also engaged in inappropriate behavior toward at least six female athletes at the University of Kansas, including unwanted touching during massages, school officials alleged Tuesday.
Chancellor Doug Girod and Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a joint statement that investigators also found an athletic trainer was aware of at least some of the alleged incidents involving Shawn P. O’Brien but failed to appropriately report the conduct.
O’Brien provided free massages on campus to the general student population through the university’s Alumni Association’s finals dinner beginning in 2011 and as recently as last fall, the university said.