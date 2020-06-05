NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees apologized Thursday for comments that were “insensitive and completely missed the mark” when he reiterated his opposition to Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, drawing sharp criticism from fellow high-profile athletes and others in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Brees, a New Orleans Saints quarterback who won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season, was asked Wednesday in an interview with Yahoo to revisit former NFL quarterback Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem before games to bring awareness of police brutality and racial injustice.
“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States,” Brees began, reiterating that the national anthem reminds him of his grandfathers, who served in the armed forces during World War II. “In many cases, it brings me to tears thinking about all that has been sacrificed, and not just in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the ’60s, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point.”
Georgia Tech athletes get day off to vote
ATLANTA — In the wake of nationwide protests over police brutality, Georgia Tech wants to make sure its athletes take time to vote in November.
The school said Thursday that nine teams, including football, will cancel all mandatory activities on Nov. 3 to recognize the importance of casting a ballot.
Geoff Collins was one of the first Power Five football coaches to express his support for those protesting the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.
Florida State coach apologizes after player accuses him of lying
Florida State’s Mike Norvell apologized Thursday after a star player accused the coach of lying about personally connecting with each player to discuss the police killing of George Floyd and ensuing protests against racial injustice.
Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson said Wednesday night on Twitter that he and his teammates were “outraged” by Norvell’s characterization of the contact the white, first-year coach had with the players. Wilson, who is black, went back to social media on Thursday to say the matter was settled.
Norvell released a statement saying it was a mistake to say he had connected with every player individually.
Bills QB Fromm apologizes for remark
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm apologized for using the phrase “elite white people” in a text conversation from more than a year ago, and posted on social media early Thursday morning.
The former Georgia starter posted his apology on his Twitter account, in which he wrote: “I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”
In saying he never meant to imply he was an elite white male, which he noted during the text conversation, Fromm added: “There’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not.”
BASKETBALL
Martin to chair hoops committee on race
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — South Carolina coach Frank Martin will chair a new committee formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches to address issues of race and discrimination not only within intercollegiate athletics but society at large.
The NABC’s board of directors announced the new committee Thursday, saying in a statement that “coaches can and should lend their voices to making a difference on the national, regional and local levels.” But the college coaching association also wants to ensure that the concerns of student-athletes are being addressed. The board also released a set of recommendations for coaches, including holding in-person or virtual meetings to discuss current events and racial injustice; stressing a team’s commitment to diversity and inclusion; establish Election Day as an annual team day off; and encourage meetings with law enforcement leaders and others outside the department.
AUTO RACING
Indianapolis Motor Speedway says no fans
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader on the July 4 weekend without fans. Track officials had been optimistic IMS could be the first major sporting venue to have fans back in the stands this summer.
Instead, the stands will be empty much like the rest of the tracks since major racing resumed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.