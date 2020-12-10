The Iowa women’s basketball team put together a 17-0 fourth-quarter run to rally past Iowa State, 82-80, on Wednesday night at Carver Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes (4-0) extended their home-winning streak to 38 consecutive wins, ranking second in the country behind Baylor (57), as freshman Caitlin Clark recorded a career-high 34 points, while adding seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Monika Czinano added 16 points, and McKenna Warnock tallied 14.
Ashley Joens tallied her fourth 30-point effort in five games, finishing with 35 points on 12-of-25 shooting, including 5-of-11 from 3-point range, for Iowa State (2-3). She added 13 rebounds.
MEN
No. 2 Baylor 83, Stephen F. Austin 52 — At Waco, Texas: Adam Flagler scored 11 of his 14 points before halftime when Baylor took control on the way to a win in the Bears’ home opener, a night later than scheduled and against a different opponent than planned. Baylor was supposed to play its home opener Tuesday night against Nicholls State, but the Colonels canceled Monday because of virus issues.
No. 13 Texas 74, Texas St. 53 — At Austin, Texas: Freshman Greg Brown scored 18 points and Texas won its final non-conference tune-up before the start of Big 12 play.
No. 17 Texas Tech 51, Abilene Christian 44 — At Lubbock, Texas: Kyler Edwards scored 19 points and Texas Tech avoided a major upset in a defensive struggle. The Red Raiders (5-1) trailed with seven minutes remaining before Edwards made one of two free throws to get even and Nimari Burnett, who scored 10 points, sank a pair to put Texas Tech up for good at 38-36.
No. 20 Florida St. 69, Indiana 67 (OT) — At Tallahassee, Fla.: Scottie Barnes banked in a runner with two seconds left in overtime to lift Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for its 25th straight home victory.
(Tuesday’s game)
No. 6 Illinois 83, Duke 68 — At Durham, N.C.: Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and sixth-ranked Illinois shot 58% to beat Duke on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Kofi Cockburn added 13 points for the Fighting Illini (4-1), who jumped to a 14-2 lead and never looked back.