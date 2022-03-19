Alfonso Plummer scored 15 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds to go, and fourth-seeded Illinois escaped 13th-seeded Chattanooga 54-53 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Pittsburgh.
The Big Ten co-champion Illini (23-9) never led until the final minute and survived when Chattanooga star Malachi Smith missed twice in the closing seconds. His runner in the lane was swatted by Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins and his pull-up jumper just before the clock expired clanged off the rim.
Illinois will play either fifth-seeded Houston or 12th-seeded UAB on Sunday in a South Region second-round game.
Illinois All-America center Kofi Cockburn had 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. His putback gave the Illini a 52-51 lead with 48 seconds to go. Smith, the Southern Conference Player of the Year, responded by drilling a pair of free throws to put Chattanooga back in front.
Plummer, who hit three 3-pointers to help Illinois climb back from an 11-point second-half deficit, drove the left side and was fouled.
Chattanooga’s attempt to win its first game in the tournament since 1997 — when it was a 14 seed and knocked off Illinois on the way to the Sweet 16 — ended when Hawkins grabbed his eighth and final rebound.
Ohio State 54, Loyola Chicago 41 — At Pittsburgh: E.J. Liddell scored 16 points, Big Ten Freshman of the Year Malaki Branham added 14 and seventh-seeded Ohio State shut down 10th-seeded Loyola Chicago from start to finish.
Villanova 80, Delaware 60 — At Pittsburgh: Justin Moore scored 21 points, Collin Gillespie added 14 and second-seeded Villanova had little trouble with 15th-seeded Delaware.
Arizona 87, Wright State 70 — At San Diego: Christian Koloko scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and keyed a big second-half surge for top-seeded Arizona, which beat No. 16 Wright State.
EAST REGION
Purdue 78, Yale 56 — At Milwaukee: Jaden Ivey raced his way to 22 points and Zach Edey controlled the action inside, helping Purdue overpower Yale for a victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Texas 81, Virginia Tech 73 — At Milwaukee: Andrew Jones scored 21 points, Marcus Carr beat the halftime buzzer with a shot from well beyond halfcourt to put sixth-seeded Texas ahead for good, and the Longhorns beat No. 11-seeded Virginia Tech.
MIDWEST REGION
Auburn 80, Jacksonville State 61 — At Greenville, S.C.: Freshman Jabari Smith had 20 points and 14 rebounds as second-seeded Auburn pulled away from Jacksonville State late in the first half to win its 10th straight NCAA Tournament opener.
Miami 68, Southern California 66 — At Greenville, S.C.: Charlie Moore made two free throws with 3 seconds left and finished with 16 points to lift 10th-seeded Miami over No. 7-seed Southern California.
WEST REGION
Texas Tech 97, Montana State 62 — At San Diego: Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 20 points and set a dominating tone in the opening minutes for Texas Tech, which overwhelmed Montana State .
Notre Dame 78, Alabama 64 — At San Diego: Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and 11th-seeded Notre Dame recovered from a grueling First Four win and late-night flight to beat sixth-seeded Alabama.
Duke 78, Cal State Fullerton 61 — At Greenville, S.C.: Paolo Banchero scored 17 points and second-seeded Duke began retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament with minimal stress, beating No. 15-seed Cal State Fullerton.