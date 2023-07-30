LOS ANGELES — Bronny James plays piano in a video posted by his father, LeBron James, on Saturday, five days after the teenager went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California.
The 18-year-old plays a brief melody in front of his family, smiles and gets up without speaking in the video posted on his father’s Instagram account. The video doesn’t indicate where or when it was shot.
“A man of many talents,” the Los Angeles Lakers superstar can be heard saying in the background as Bronny finishes playing with his two younger siblings looking on.
TMZ posted photos of Bronny out to dinner with his family, which it says were taken Friday night. They show the teenager with his father outside celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
Bronny was released from the hospital on Thursday. He will continue to undergo tests to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest, which occurred Monday morning during a workout at USC’s Galen Center.
BASEBALL
Cubs activate Madrigal off IL
ST. LOUIS — The Chicago Cubs activated third baseman Nick Madrigal from the 10-day injured list Saturday and optioned infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A Iowa.
Madrigal was placed on the injured list July 4 because of a strained right hamstring. He played five rehabilitation games with Iowa, going 5-for-18. In 53 games for Chicago this season, he’s hitting .278 with one homer and 17 RBIs.
Angels manager Nevin suspended
TORONTO — Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Saturday for a postgame outburst at an umpire following a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays a night earlier. Nevin was seen holding up a tablet computer and yelling at plate umpire Mike Estabrook as the crew left the field after the 4-1 loss Friday night.
Blue Jays closer Romano to IL
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a sore lower back, one day after the right-hander left with two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
Romano left the July 11 All-Star Game because of a sore back and did not pitch again until July 20.
MOTOR SPORTS
Reddick wins pole at Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Tyler Reddick won the pole for today’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Reddick turned a fast lap of 113.689 mph on the 0.75-mile oval Saturday to win his first pole position of the season and the fifth of his career. Kyle Busch, the leader among active drivers with six career victories at Richmond, will also start on the front row after qualifying second, with Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace completing the top five.
Mayer wins on home-state track
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Sam Mayer moved from Wisconsin to North Carolina as a teenager to pursue his racing dreams more seriously with JR Motorsports.
A return to his home state Saturday ended with the 20-year-old’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.
Mayer pulled ahead for good in the next-to-last lap of a wild second overtime session to win at Road America, about an hour’s drive from his hometown of Franklin, Wis.
Verstappen wins rain-hit sprint race
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Two-time reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen won the rain-hit sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix to extend his huge lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 118 points. It was Verstappen’s ninth straight win including the two sprint races he was won this season.
GOLF
Hodges takes 5-stroke lead at 3M
BLAINE, Minn. — Chasing his first PGA Tour victory, Lee Hodges shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to stretch his lead to five strokes with a round left in the 3M Open.
J.T. Poston was second after a 66. Defending champion Tony Finau was another stroke back at 14 under after a 67.
Cejka holds onto Senior British Open lead
BRIDGEND, Wales — Alex Cejka posted his worst score so far at the Senior British Open in windy conditions to take a one-shot lead into the final round after no player went under-par Saturday at Royal Porthcawl.
The German hit a 3-over 74 in the third round and has a one-stroke lead over four players tied for second on 1 over, including overnight leader Steven Alker (76), Padraig Harrington (71), Vijay Singh (73) and Phillip Archer (71).
Boutier takes 4-shot lead at Évian
ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Céline Boutier carded a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Évian Championship on Saturday to increase her lead to four shots going into the final day.