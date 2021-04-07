Former Dubuque Fighting Saint Tyce Thompson made his NHL debut on Tuesday night, and it came with a familiar face across the ice.
Thompson registered his first NHL point with an assist for New Jersey, but the Devils lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, in Newark, N.J.
Thompson’s brother, Tage, is a forward for the Sabres.
The Thompsons come from a hockey family. Their father, Brent, spent six seasons in the NHL. He is currently the coach of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, the AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders.
Brent Thompson was unable to attend the game but his wife, Kim, was at the game.
Tyce Thompson helped the Devils take an early lead, putting a shot on goal that goalie Linus Ullmark couldn’t handle. Severson knocked in the rebound.
Blackhawks 4, Stars 2 — At Chicago: Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, Dominik Kubalik and Kirby Dach scored as Chicago beat Dallas.