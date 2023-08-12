WWCup Japan Sweden Soccer
Buy Now

Sweden players celebrate after Amanda Ilestedt scored the opening goal during their Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Japan on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Sweden won, 2-1.

 Abbie Parr The Associated Press

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Sweden first knocked off the United States and then bounced Japan to snag a spot in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup.

The Swedes, the World Cup runners-up in 2003 and three-time third-place finishers, eliminated previously unbeaten Japan, 2-1, in Friday’s quarterfinal. With Japan out of the tournament, this year’s World Cup will crown a first-time winner.

Recommended for you

Tags