Cubs Rockies Baseball
Buy Now

The Colorado Rockies’ Kris Bryant follows the flight of his solo home run against Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski in the seventh inning Wednesday in Denver. The Rockies won, 7-4.

 David Zalubowski The Associated Press

Kris Bryant went deep for the second straight game, one of four home runs by Colorado, and the Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs, 7-3, on Wednesday at Coors Field for their first series win in a month.

Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero each hit a two-run homer in a four-run fifth, and Ryan McMahon homered and finished with three hits for the Rockies, who took two of three from the playoff-contending Cubs. Colorado hadn’t won a series since taking two of three from the Chicago White Sox from Aug. 18-20.

Recommended for you

Tags