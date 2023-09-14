Kris Bryant went deep for the second straight game, one of four home runs by Colorado, and the Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs, 7-3, on Wednesday at Coors Field for their first series win in a month.
Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero each hit a two-run homer in a four-run fifth, and Ryan McMahon homered and finished with three hits for the Rockies, who took two of three from the playoff-contending Cubs. Colorado hadn’t won a series since taking two of three from the Chicago White Sox from Aug. 18-20.
Nico Hoerner tied his career best with four hits and Miguel Amaya and Ian Happ each had two hits for Chicago, which dropped the final two games at Colorado to lose ground on NL Central-leading Milwaukee. The Cubs (78-69) continue to hold the second NL wild-card spot after playing 27 games in 27 days.
Ty Blach (3-1) gave up nine hits in five innings but held the Cubs in check, allowing three runs. Gavin Hollowell worked two scoreless innings and Tyler Kinley, the fourth Colorado reliever, got the last five outs for his third save.
Braves 4, Phillies 1 — At Philadelphia: The Braves clinched their sixth straight NL East title behind Spencer Strider’s major league-leading 17th win and Austin Riley’s two-run homer. Kirby Yates struck out Brandon Marsh to end the game and the players danced in a mob near the mound as Phillies fans booed them off the field. Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. responded to booing fans by raising both arms and signaling with his hands to bring it on.
Marlins 2, Brewers 0 — At Milwaukee: Braxton Garrett struck out seven in six innings, and three relievers finished the job. Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea (5-6) took the loss after allowing one earned run in 4 2/3 innings of relief after entering the game in the second inning.
Pirates 7, Nationals 6 — At Pittsburgh: Bryan Reynolds hit his 21st homer and singled twice to lift Pittsburgh. Josh Palacios and Liover Pegeuro added two hits and an RBI apiece for the Pirates, who jumped on Jackson Rutledge (0-1) early in his major league debut — then held on late.
Mets 7, Diamondbacks 1 — At New York: Arizona ace Zac Gallen was hit hard in a damaging loss for the Diamondbacks, as Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos powered New York to victory.
INTERLEAGUE
Cardinals 1, Orioles 0 — At Baltimore: Richie Palacios homered, and rookie Drew Rom and four relievers combined on a three-hitter as St. Louis beat Baltimore to trim the Orioles’ lead in the AL East to two games. Baltimore has lost two straight and three of four heading into a four-game series against second-place Tampa Bay beginning tonight. Palacios provided the lone run with a solo shot over the right-field scoreboard in the fourth inning. Rom came to the Cardinals from Baltimore in a deal that sent Jack Flaherty to the Orioles.
Giants 6, Guardians 5 (10 innings) — At San Francisco: LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th and San Francisco rallied to win. Xzavion Curry (3-4) walked a pair to load the bases with no outs. Wade hit a fly ball to left and Patrick Bailey beat the throw from left fielder Steven Kwan, sliding under Bo Naylor’s tag at the plate. J.D. Davis tied the game in the eighth with a three-run homer to left.
Reds 4, Tigers 3 — At Detroit: TJ Friedl hit a two-run triple in the second inning and seven Cincinnati relievers combined on five shutout innings.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 5, Twins 4 — At Minneapolis: Randy Arozarena hit a tiebreaking home run for Tampa Bay with two outs in the ninth inning. The Rays reached 90 wins for the ninth time in their last 15 full seasons.
Mariners 3, Angels 2 — At Seattle: Julio Rodríguez hit a run-scoring double and later scored the tiebreaking run after drawing an intentional walk, leading the playoff-contending Mariners.
Rangers 10, Blue Jays 0 — At Toronto: Jordan Montgomery and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Nathaniel Lowe and Mitch Garver each hit three-run home runs and Texas moved 1 1/2 games ahead of Toronto in the AL wild-card race.
Astros 6, Athletics 2 — At Houston: Ryan Noda grounded a single off Ryan Pressly with one out in the ninth inning for Oakland’s first hit. Hunter Brown pitched five innings, and Rafael Montero, Héctor Neris and Bryan Abreu followed with a perfect inning each.
Royals 7, White Sox 1 — At Chicago: Michael Massey hit a two-run home run in the second inning, and the Royals gradually pulled away. Yasmani Grandal drove in Chicago’s lone run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.