KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could have some help stopping Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson back on the field when they head to Baltimore for a Monday night showdown pitting two teams with Super Bowl aspirations.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday top cornerback Charvarius Ward, who missed last week’s win over the Chargers with a fractured hand, would return to practice in some capacity. The Chiefs are also due to get back Mike Pennel, their run-stuffing defensive tackle, who had to serve a two-game suspension to start the season.
The secondary has been a constant source of concern going back to the offseason, when the Chiefs learned that Bashaud Breeland would serve a four-game suspension for a variety of off-the-field issues. That left them with Ward and a bunch of untested players, including Rashad Fenton and rookies L’Jarius Sneed and Bopete Keyes.
Ward’s injury during an opening win over the Houston Texans left them even thinner in the defensive backfield.
Another cornerback, Antonio Hamilton, also is expected to practice after tweaking his hamstring last weekend.
Saints-Packers game to have fans
The New Orleans Saints say they’ll admit about 750 family members of players, coaches and other staff to Sunday night’s game against Green Bay in the Superdome.
All of those attending the game, which will be otherwise held without fans, will sit along the sideline behind the Saints’ bench in what the club is labeling a “strict test” of its health and safety protocols for future games.
The club says Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell have approved of the plan to test protocols being developed with local, state and national officials as well as health experts and Superdome management.
MetLife turf passes NFL inspection
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The turf at MetLife Stadium is good to go for Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. The NFL said the latest inspection of the field on Wednesday showed the Field Turf surface meets all applicable standards and protocols for its field surfaces.
Pac-12 to start season in November
The Pac-12 on Thursday set a Nov. 6 start date for a six-game football regular season, following the Big Ten in overturning its August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about playing through the pandemic.
With the conference having secured daily COVID-19 testing for its athletes and having been given the green light from some state and local health officials in California and Oregon, the Pac-12 university presidents voted unanimously to lift a Jan. 1 moratorium on athletic competition.
The Pac-12’s men’s and women’s basketball seasons can start Nov. 25, in line with the NCAA’s recently announced opening date.
HOCKEY
The Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday acquired former Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Mike Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour from the Florida Panthers in exchange for two-time Stanley Cup champion forward Patric Hornqvist.
Matheson, 26, is a puck-moving defenseman who had 20 points in 59 games with the Panthers last season. He’s a strong skater and a left-handed shot. He played for Dubuque during the 2011-12 season and became a first-round draft pick of the Panthers that summer before starring at Boston College. In 299 career NHL games, Matheson has 33 goals, 91 points and 157 penalty minutes.
BASEBALL
Cubs cut jobs, plan for limited fans in 2021
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs on Thursday laid off about 60 members of their business department because of declining revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a source told the Chicago Tribune. In addition, the team is bracing for limited seating capacity for games at Wrigley Field in 2021 in the event fans are allowed to attend games without a vaccine for the coronavirus, the source said. Should fans be allowed to return in limited capacity, the Cubs would prioritize season ticket holders for admission.
Career Royal Alex Gordon to retire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon, whose rollercoaster career took him from near bust to All-Star and Gold Glove winner, will retire after the season.
He said during a Zoom news conference Thursday that the pandemic reinforced his feelings that he wants to spend more time with his family and “catch up on things I’ve missed my whole life.” Gordon had signed a one-year deal to play with the Royals.
MLB, Turner Sports agree to extension
Turner Sports will continue broadcasting Major League Baseball after agreeing to an extension of rights through the 2028 season.
The seven-year agreement will take effect in 2022 and includes a Tuesday night game as well as additional postseason games. It also includes expanded digital rights for Bleacher Report and other WarnerMedia platforms.
Mets place Conforto on injured list
WASHINGTON — The New York Mets placed Michael Conforto on the injured list Thursday with a hamstring injury, ending the outfielder’s regular season.
Conforto was first hurt Sunday, sat out two games and then returned in Wednesday’s loss to Tampa Bay. Manager Luis Rojas said Conforto aggravated the injury running to first base in the eighth inning. Conforto was hitting a career-high .322 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs for the Mets.
AUTO RACING
Hendrick Motorsports fined $100,000
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hendrick Motorsports was fined $100,000 on Thursday for exceeding the amount of wind tunnel testing allowed in a year. NASCAR also docked the organization 10 hours of wind tunnel time for next year.