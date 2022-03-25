KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a $30 million, three-year contract to help replace the departed Tyreek Hill, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.
The move came one day after the Chiefs traded Hill, a three-time All-Pro and one of the league’s most dangerous downfield threats, to the Dolphins for a package of five draft picks. It also comes less than a week after the Chiefs landed JuJu Smith-Schuster with a club-friendly, one-year deal in the hope that he’ll bounce back from a shoulder injury.
Valdes-Scantling was a fifth-round pick of the Packers in the 2018 draft, quickly becoming a useful option for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the passing game. He caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns during his first four seasons in the league, appearing in all 16 games the first three before a hamstring injury hampered him last season. He wound up playing 11 games and catching 26 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns.
2nd grand jury declines to indict Watson
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson’s first day with the Browns was anything but routine — for him or his new team.
As Watson arrived in Cleveland for a physical and to perhaps finally answer questions about his past behavior, a second Texas grand jury declined to indict the quarterback, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women and still faces civil lawsuits.
A grand jury in Brazoria County met Thursday and listened to evidence related to one criminal complaint filed to Houston police by one of the 22 massage therapists, who have accused Watson of harassing or assaulting them during sessions.
SOCCER
Italy stunned, will miss World Cup again
PALERMO, Sicily — European champion Italy will miss the World Cup. Again.
The unthinkable happened in Palermo on Thursday as the Azzurri were beaten, 1-0, by North Macedonia following a last-gasp goal by Aleksandar Trajkovski in their playoff semifinal.
Italy had 32 shots on goal, compared to just four for its opponent. But it was Trajkovski’s effort from outside the area as defenders closed in around him that made the difference.
It was North Macedonia’s only real opportunity after a completely dominant performance by Italy, which missed a number of chances and had several others saved by visiting goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
BASKETBALL
Creighton signs McDermott to new contract
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton coach Greg McDermott, a Cascade, Iowa native, has signed a new multi-year contract after leading the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32.
Athletic director Marcus Blossom announced the new deal Thursday. Terms weren’t disclosed.
Creighton went 23-12 this season and posted a 72-69 overtime victory over San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament before losing, 79-72 to Kansas, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.
McDermott owns a 276-137 record with seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 12 seasons at Creighton and has the second-highest win total in program history.
Knee soreness sidelines Morant for 2 weeks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant is expected to miss at least the next two weeks with right knee soreness, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said Thursday night before the Grizzlies hosted Indiana.
Morant, the Grizzlies’ leading scorer at 27.6 points per game, has missed the last two games after tweaking the knee against Atlanta last Friday. Jenkins said the team will evaluate the All-Star guard in two weeks.
BASEBALL
All-Star reliever, union rep Miller, retires at 36
NEW YORK — Andrew Miller, a two-time All-Star and dominant postseason reliever who helped negotiate the recent labor deal that ended Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout, has retired at 36.
Miller had a 4.75 ERA in 40 games last season, his third year with St. Louis. The left-hander with a devastating slider played 16 seasons with seven teams and was the MVP of the 2016 AL Championship Series for Cleveland.
D-backs sign former Cubs pitcher Zach Davies
PHOENIX — Right-handed pitcher Zach Davies has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks that includes a mutual option for the 2023 season.
The Diamondbacks hope Davies can have a bounce-back season after a rough 2021 when he was 6-12 with a 5.78 ERA for the Chicago Cubs and the led the National League with 75 walks. The 29-year-old had a 3.79 ERA over his first six MLB seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres.