Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:
IOWA (4-4, 2-3) at PURDUE (5-3, 3-2)
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: WDBQ-FM 107.5
Series record: Purdue leads, 50-39-3
What’s at stake: Purdue is a game behind West Division-leading Illinois and needs a win to keep pace or move into a tie for first place. The Hawkeyes are in a pack of four teams with three conference losses and trying to stay relevant in the division race. If Purdue can beat the Hawkeyes for the fifth time in six games, it would set up a crucial contest next week in Champaign, Illinois, with the winner holding the inside track to the conference championship game.
Key matchup: Iowa pass defense vs. Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell. The Hawkeyes have historically relied on a ball-hawking defense and it’s been no different in 2022. They rank fourth in the league in interceptions (eight) and takeaways (13) — something they could exploit this week against O’Connell. He’s thrown an interception in five straight games and had three two weeks ago at Wisconsin. O’Connell needs to be more efficient this week. He has 10 TD passes and eight interceptions over his last five games.
Players to watch: Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson and QB Spencer Petras. A week ago, they finally gave the Hawkeyes offense a spark. Johnson, a true freshman starting his second straight game, ran 13 times for 93 yards. Petras completed a season-high 70% and threw his third TD pass of the season. This week could determine whether their performances were an aberration or indication of a turnaround. Purdue WRs Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy. Coach Jeff Brohm hopes an open date last week helped Jones recover from a lower-body injury. Don’t bet on Jones sitting this one out. Jones has played through injuries most of this season and with Jones and Tracy facing their old team, they’ll be motivated to play — and play well.
MARYLAND (6-2, 3-2) at WISCONSIN (4-4, 2-3)
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WGLR-FM 97.7
Line: Wisconsin by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook
Series record: Wisconsin leads, 3-0
What’s at stake: A Maryland victory would give the Terrapins a three-game winning streak and their first season with at least seven regular-season victories since 2014, when they finished 7-6. Maryland also would have four conference wins, matching its highest total since joining the Big Ten in 2014. Wisconsin is seeking to earn back-to-back victories for the first time this season.
Key matchup: Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen vs. Maryland run defense. Since getting held to 2 yards in a 34-10 loss to Illinois, Allen has rushed for at least 113 yards in each of Wisconsin’s last three games. Maryland is allowing 120.3 yards rushing per game and 3.4 yards per carry.
Players to watch: Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa is expected to play after missing the Terrapins’ most recent game, a 31-24 victory over Northwestern on Oct. 22, with a sprained right medial collateral ligament. Tagovailoa has completed 72.5% of his passes for 2,001 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He needs 430 yards passing to pass Scott Milanovich for No. 1 on the Terps’ career list. Wisconsin S John Torchio has intercepted five passes, putting him in a tie for the Football Bowl Subdivision lead. He has scored on two of those interceptions, first against Illinois State and later against Purdue. The only other Wisconsin player to score on multiple interception returns in the same season was Aaron Henry in 2010. Torchio also has 42 tackles to rank second on his team.
WEST VIRGINIA (3-5, 1-4) at IOWA STATE (3-5, 0-5)
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Series record: West Virginia leads, 6-4.
What’s at stake: Iowa State and West Virginia each need three wins to achieve bowl eligibility, and each has four chances to get them. The Cyclones have been to five straight bowls and the Mountaineers to two in a row. The loser probably can plan to be home for the holidays.
Key matchup: West Virginia QB JT Daniels vs. Iowa State pass defense. Daniels bounced back from a horrid game against Texas Tech to throw for 275 yards and two touchdowns against Big 12-leading TCU. More pressure falls on him this week with the loss of RB C.J. Donaldson Jr. to a season-ending leg injury. He’ll be going against a Cyclones defense allowing a Big 12-best 180 yards per game through the air.
Players to watch: West Virginia RB Tony Mathis, who averages 70 yards per game and has scored five touchdowns, would be in line to start with Donaldson out. Mathis missed last week’s game against TCU because of injury, and coach Neal Brown said his status was undetermined. Another backup, Justin Johnson, has been banged up and it’s not known how much he can play, if at all. Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson is bidding to become the Cyclones’ all-time leader in receptions. He has a nation-leading 77 catches and needs 18 more to break Allen Lazard’s record of 241.
MICHIGAN STATE (3-5, 1-4) at No. 14 ILLINOIS (7-1, 4-1)
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Series record: Michigan State leads, 26-19-2.
What’s at stake: Illinois is within reach of its first-ever Big Ten West title after completing its first undefeated October since 2001. It has outscored its opponents 175-43 during a six-game winning streak. Michigan State arrives in Champaign fresh off a humiliating, 29-7 loss at rival Michigan, which steamrolled into a national storyline after Spartan players got into a postgame fight with Wolverine players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.
Key matchup: Illini RB Chase Brown vs. the Spartans rush defense. National media is starting to catch onto Brown’s breakout year after plenty of spotlighting from his coaching staff and athletic department. The Canadian product might be licking his chops thinking about this Spartan defense. The only Illinois opponent worse against the run than the No. 97 Michigan State defense (168.6 yards per game) is Nebraska (190.1 yards per game).
Players to watch: Michigan State QB Payton Thorne. The fourth-year quarterback knows he has a big role to play in reviving a struggling offense, but also in holding together a struggling and controversy-riddled Spartans team. Thorne will need to improve his accuracy after completing 17-of-30 passes for 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception at Michigan, but he has solid options in wideouts in Keon Coleman (548 yards, six touchdowns) and fellow Naperville Central graduate Jayden Reed. Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon. Since the start of the season, Witherspoon has gone from being a respected Big Ten cornerback to consideration as an early round NFL Draft prospect. He limited star Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer to one yard on one catch last week.
No. 5 CLEMSON (8-0) at NOTRE DAME (5-3)
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
TV: NBC
Series record: Clemson leads, 4-2.
What’s at stake: Clemson and Notre Dame square off for the fourth time in five seasons and first since the Tigers beat the Irish in the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. The Tigers are trying to keep their unbeaten season and playoff hopes intact. They sit No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Notre Dame has won five of six since starting 0-2. A win would be first-year coach Marcus Freeman’s biggest this season. The Fighting Irish can lock up a winning record at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.