Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points, DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls routed the Detroit Pistons, 133-87, on Tuesday night.
DeRozan sat for most of the final 16 minutes but still added seven assists. Eastern Conference-leading Chicago won after its season-best nine-game winning streak ended Sunday in Dallas.
Josh Jackson scored 16 points and Saddiq Bey added 14 for the Pistons, who had won two straight.
The Bulls led 61-52 at intermission and quickly turned it into a blowout by starting the second half on a 17-0 run that included four straight 3-pointers; two each from Derrick Jones Jr. and Vucevic. The Pistons helped dig the hole by missing their first seven shots and turning the ball over three times during the four-minute stretch.
Detroit managed just 14 points in the third quarter and trailed 97-66 when it ended.
Lonzo Ball added 18 points and Zach LaVine had 10 points and nine rebounds as Chicago picked up its ninth straight home win. The Bulls also got to rest their regulars in the final period to prepare for a two-game stretch that includes visits from Brooklyn — their nearest pursuer in the East — and Golden State.
Grizzlies 116, Warriors 108 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Ja Morant scored 29 points, including five in the final minute, and Memphis earned its 10th straight win. Ziaire Williams and Tyus Jones had 17 points each for Memphis. Jones keyed a fourth-quarter rally that put the Grizzlies ahead for good. He finished 6 for 8 from the field, including connecting on all five of his 3-point attempts.
Wizards 122, Thunder 118 — At Washington: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30.8 seconds remaining and Washington won despite being without star Bradley Beal because of health and safety protocols. The Thunder lost their fifth straight game, and the key possession came with about a half-minute to play and the score tied at 118. The Wizards worked the shot clock down, and Caldwell-Pope’s attempt from the right wing went in off the glass. He responded by holding both arms out, apparently in relief, disbelief or both.
Suns 99, Raptors 95 — At Toronto: Devin Booker scored 16 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:02 remaining, and Chris Paul had 15 points and 12 assists as Phoenix snapped the Raptors’ longest winning streak of the season at six games.
Pelicans 128, Timberwolves 125 — At New Orleans: Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and Josh Hart chipped in 21 to lead New Orleans to the win. The Timberwolves got 28 points from Anthony Edwards and 26 from Karl-Anthony Towns.