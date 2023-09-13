APTOPIX Bills Jets Football
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) during the first quarter Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon on the play.

 Seth Wenig

Aaron Rodgers’ debut season with the New York Jets is already over. It didn’t even last one quarter.

The 39-year-old quarterback has a torn left Achilles tendon that will require season-ending surgery, coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday. The Jets placed Rodgers on the injured reserve list.

