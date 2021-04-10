Here is a capsule look at today’s game:
NO. 2 NORTH DAKOTA STATE (5-1) AT NORTHERN IOWA (3-3)
Kickoff: 4 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Last meeting: North Dakota State won, 48-14, on Oct. 12, 2019
Series record: North Dakota State leads, 27-26
Notes: Neither team played last week due to COVID-19 protocols. NDSU is on a three-game winning streak but hasn't taken the field since March 20, a 34-13 win over then No. 2 North Dakota. NDSU played one fall game, a 39-28 win over Central Arkansas ... UNI starting quarterback Will McElvain is expected to be back in the lineup after missing the last two games because of COVID-19 protocol. Redshirt freshman Justin Fomby was 15-for-23 for 218 yards and a touchdown in UNI's 34-20 win over Western Illinois ... The UNI defense has been dominant. The Panthers went 10 quarters without allowing an offensive TD and lead the Valley in points per game and is second in yards per game despite facing three top-15 teams. Panthers lead the MVFC in Tackles (Spencer Cuvelier - 59), Sacks (Brawntae Wells - 0.75 SPG), and TFLs (Jared Brinkman - 1.5 TFLPG).