APTOPIX Dream Mercury Basketball

Diana Taurasi celebrates after scoring her 10,000th career point during a game Thursday against the Atlanta Dream in Phoenix.

 Matt York / The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi received a pass and in an instant, the shot was off her fingertips. It was a 3-pointer that splashed through the net, just like so many others.

Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, hitting the mark with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night. After the shot, the crowd in Phoenix erupted in cheers and Taurasi’s teammates surrounded her in a circle, jumping up and down and celebrating.

