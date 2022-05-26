Joey Votto homered and tripled, then shouted at Cubs reliver Rowan Wick during a tense ending to the Cincinnati Reds’ 4-3 win over Chicago on Wednesday night in Cincinnati.
Votto had a solo homer in the second inning off Kyle Hendricks (2-5) and a two-run triple in the third as Cincinnati ended a two-game skid. Wick brushed back the 16-year veteran in the eighth, then walked him. Votto barked at Wick as he made his way to first base, and he also had words for Chicago’s dugout.
An inning later, Reds reliever Hunter Strickland plunked Patrick Wisdom. Cubs manager David Ross was ejected by plate umpire Dan Merzel after leaving the dugout to protest. Wisdom scored on Nico Hoerner’s pinch-hit single.
Brewers 2, Padres 1 — At San Diego: Rowdy Tellez doubled off Yu Darvish (4-2) to bring in the tying run in the seventh inning, Tyrone Taylor followed with a sacrifice fly and Milwaukee took two of three. Former Padre Luis Perdomo (1-0) got the win, and Devin Williams pitched the ninth for his fourth save.
Giants 9, Mets 3 — At San Francisco: Evan Longoria homered twice and Joc Pederson hit his fourth in two games as San Francisco went deep four times in the first two innings off rookie Thomas Szapucki.
Nationals 1, Dodgers 0 — At Washington: Erik Fedde (3-3) allowed four hits in six innings and combined with three relievers on a six-hitter. César Hernández had an RBI single in the sixth off Julio Urías (3-4) as Washington stopped a nine-game skid against Los Angeles and avoided a series sweep.
Pirates 10, Rockies 5 — At Pittsburgh: Jack Suwinski hit a tying three-run home run in the sixth, Ben Gamel gave the Pirates their first lead in the seventh with an RBI single and Josh VanMeter followed with a three-run homer later in the inning.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tigers 4, Twins 2 (10 innings) — At Minneapolis: Jeimer Candelario hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Trevor Megill (0-1) in the 10th inning after Harold Castro went deep twice earlier. The Twins, who had their six-game winning streak stopped, loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half but couldn’t score.
Athletics 4, Mariners 2 — At Seattle: Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus both homered off reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray (4-5), dropping Seattle into last place in the AL West.
Yankees 2, Orioles 0 — At New York: JP Sears pitched five poised innings to win his first career start and the no-name relievers left in New York’s banged-up bullpen finished a five-hitter. Aaron Judge doubled and scored on a single by Miguel Andújar, and New York added a second run in the fourth on a throwing error.
INTERLEAGUE
Rays 5, Marlins 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Harold Ramírez homered in a five-run first inning, Colin Poche struck out Jesús Aguilar to strand the bases loaded in the ninth and Tampa Bay held on to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.