Cincinnati held on to the No. 2 ranking by just four points over No. 3 Alabama in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Oregon passed Ohio State to move up to No. 5.
Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the Top 25. The teams closest to the Bulldogs are more tightly packed after another weekend of upsets and close calls.
The Bearcats received 1,440 points from the media panel after beating Tulsa, 28-20, and the Crimson Tide had 1,336 following a 20-14 victory against LSU.
Cincinnati has been ranked No. 2, best in school history, for four straight weeks. Oklahoma, which had an open date this past weekend, stayed at No. 4.
Oregon moved up two spots to No. 5 after beating Washington 26-16. The Ducks jumped Ohio State at No. 6, taking advantage of Michigan State’s first loss of the season.
The Buckeyes won 26-17 at Nebraska. The Ducks were as high as No. 3 in the country early in the season after beating Ohio State in Week 2, but had slipped behind the Buckeyes while taking a loss.
Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 7, and the Spartans slipped three to No. 8 after losing at Purdue.
No. 20 Wisconsin is back in the rankings after more than a month out. The Badgers have won five straight games since a 1-3 start. Iowa remained at No. 19, and Iowa State is receiving votes.
AMHERST, Mass. — Massachusetts has fired coach Walt Bell after he went 2-23 over three seasons with the Minutemen.
The 37-year-old Bell took over one of the the toughest jobs in major college football in 2019, but showed few signs of turning it around. UMass fell to 1-8 on Saturday, losing 35-22 to FCS school Rhode Island. The lone victory for UMass this season came against Connecticut (1-8), which made a coaching change earlier this season.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night in Derek King’s NHL coaching debut. DeBrincat finished a 2-on-1 break and give-and-go with Patrick Kane to lift the Blackhawks to just their second win. Chicago’s Brandon Hagel and Nashville’s Alexandre Carrier scored 1:50 apart in the second period for the only goals in regulation.
BASEBALL
ST. LOUIS — A record five St. Louis players won National League Gold Gloves, with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Tommy Edman, third baseman Nolan Arenado, center fielder Harrison Bader and left fielder Tyler O’Neill earning the fielding honor Sunday.
Arenado won his ninth Gold Glove, his first since he was traded last winter by Colorardo. Goldschmidt won his fourth and first since 2017 with Arizona. O’Neill won his second in a row. Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel won his fifth Gold Glove, and San Francisco shortstop Brandon Belt won his fourth.
TENNIS
PARIS — The day after ensuring he finishes No. 1 for a record seventh year, Novak Djokovic beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, in the Paris Masters final on Sunday for a record 37th Masters title.
Djokovic moved one clear of fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal for Masters trophies, and nine ahead of Roger Federer, the other tennis great with 20 majors.
MOTOR SPORTS
MEXICO CITY — Max Verstappen stretched his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One season championship with a dominant victory Sunday at the Mexico City Grand Prix, and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished third to become the first Mexican driver to reach the podium in the history of the race.
Verstappen, who started third after struggling in qualifying, now leads Hamilton by 19 points with four races left in the season. Hamilton finished second and had to fight off Perez at the end to hold on there.
WRESTLING
BELGRADE, Serbia — University of Iowa junior Tony Cassioppi pinned Azamat Khosonov of Greece on Sunday to win the 125 kg gold medal at the 2021 UWW U23 World Championships.
Cassioppi built a 13-0 lead before securing the fall with 16 seconds left in the first period. A two-time freestyle Pan-American champion and two-time Hawkeye all-American, he won three matches on Saturday to advance to the finals. In his four tournament wins, he won two matches by fall and outscored his four opponents, 38-8.