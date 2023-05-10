Cardinals Cubs Baseball

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong celebrates with Dylan Carlson after hitting a go-ahead solo home run during the ninth inning of the Cardinals’ 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday in Chicago.

 Erin Hooley/The Associated Press

Paul DeJong, Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs, 6-4, in Chicago on Tuesday night for their third consecutive win.

DeJong put St. Louis in front when he opened the ninth inning with a drive to left-center off Javier Assad for his third homer this season. Dylan Carlson then tripled and scored on Andrew Knizner’s bloop double into shallow right field.

