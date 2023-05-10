The St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong celebrates with Dylan Carlson after hitting a go-ahead solo home run during the ninth inning of the Cardinals’ 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday in Chicago.
Paul DeJong, Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs, 6-4, in Chicago on Tuesday night for their third consecutive win.
DeJong put St. Louis in front when he opened the ninth inning with a drive to left-center off Javier Assad for his third homer this season. Dylan Carlson then tripled and scored on Andrew Knizner’s bloop double into shallow right field.
Chris Stratton (1-0) got four outs for the win, and Giovanny Gallegos worked the ninth for his second save.
The Cardinals had dropped eight in a row and 15 of 18 overall before their win streak.
Dansby Swanson and Christopher Morel homered for Chicago in its third consecutive loss. Swanson finished with three hits and three RBIs.
Dodgers 6, Brewers 2 — At Milwaukee: Los Angeles withstood Noah Syndergaard’s early exit, getting home runs from Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Miguel Vargas in a victory over Milwaukee.
Rockies 10, Pirates 1 — At Pittsburgh: Jurickson Profar had his first multihomer game in four years, Connor Seabold got his first major league win and Colorado routed Pittsburgh, sending the Pirates to their eighth loss in nine games.
Reds 7, Mets 6 — At Cincinnati: Cincinnati’s Jonathan India drove in three runs and New York lost for the 12th time in 15 games and Buck Showalter was ejected for the first time as Mets manager in a loss to the Reds.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 10, Athletics 5 — At New York: Gleyber Torres homered for the second consecutive game and drove in three runs as New York overcame three homers by rookie Jordan Diaz in a victory over Oakland.
Orioles 4, Rays 2 — At Baltimore: Adley Rutschman homered, Grayson Rodriguez pitched into the sixth inning and Baltimore’s bullpen was solid again to help the Orioles top Tampa Bay.
Guardians 2, Tigers 0 — At Cleveland: Shane Bieber struck out a season-high nine over six innings, Amed Rosario had an RBI triple among his four hits, and Cleveland beat Detroit.
INTERLEAGUE
Padres 6, Twins 1 — At Minneapolis: San Diego used savvy baserunning and three Minnesota errors to score twice in the seventh inning and beat the Twins 6-1, giving Michael Wacha his first win in five starts.
Phillies 8, Blue Jays 4 — At Philadelphia: Nick Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs as Philadelphia beat Toronto.
Braves 9, Red Sox 3 — At Atlanta: Matt Olson crushed a two-run homer in Atlanta’s four-run first inning and the Braves overwhelmed Nick Pivetta and Boston.
