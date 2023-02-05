Malevy Leons scored 19 points as Bradley beat Northern Iowa, 77-69, on Saturday night in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Leons was 5-of-8 shooting, including 4-for-6 from distance, and went 5-for-8 from the line for the Braves (17-8, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Rienk Mast went 8 of 12 from the field to add 18 points. Connor Hickman was 6-of-10 shooting (5-for-7 from distance) to finish with 17 points, while adding three steals.

