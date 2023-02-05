Malevy Leons scored 19 points as Bradley beat Northern Iowa, 77-69, on Saturday night in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Leons was 5-of-8 shooting, including 4-for-6 from distance, and went 5-for-8 from the line for the Braves (17-8, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Rienk Mast went 8 of 12 from the field to add 18 points. Connor Hickman was 6-of-10 shooting (5-for-7 from distance) to finish with 17 points, while adding three steals.
The Panthers (12-12, 8-6) were led in scoring by James Betz, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds.
Recommended for you
Former Dubuque Hempstead standout Michael Duax added 14 points and four steals for Northern Iowa. In addition, Bowen Born had 11 points and four assists.
Bradley took the lead with 12:32 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 37-27 at halftime, with Duke Deen racking up 11 points. Mast scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Bradley to an eight-point victory.
Mississippi State 63, Missouri 52 — At Starkville, Miss.: Tolu Smith scored 25 points and collected 12 rebounds and Mississippi State won its third straight, beating Missouri. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter played just 9 minutes for Missouri and finished with one assist.
No. 21 Indiana 79, No. 1 Purdue 74 — At Bloomington, Ind.: Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points and Jalen Hood-Schifino delivered the clinching basket on a dunk with 2 seconds left as Indiana beat Purdue. Zach Edey finished with 33 points and 18 rebounds for Purdue. The Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) have won both of their home games against their archrival under second-year coach Mike Woodson.
No. 2 Tennessee 46, No. 25 Auburn 43 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Josiah-Jordan James scored 15 points to lead Tennessee past Auburn in a game in which every point was difficult and nothing flowed. The Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) shot just 27% from the field and 9.5% from the 3-point line. They were recovering from a Wednesday loss to Florida in which they shot 28%.
No. 4 Alabama 79, LSU 69 — At Baton Rouge, La.: Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points each to carry Alabama to a victory over LSU. Nimari Burnett and Mark Sears each had 13 points and Brandon Miller had 11 for the Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 Southeastern Conference).
Virginia Tech 74, No. 6 Virginia 68 — At Blacksburg, Va.: Sean Pedulla scored 22 points and Virginia Tech beat Virginia, snapping the Cavaliers’ seven-game winning streak. Pedulla hit 6 of 13 from the floor as the Hokies (14-10, 4-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) posted their biggest win of the season. He added 8 of 9 from the free-throw line as Virginia Tech never trailed.
No. 10 Texas 69, No. 7 Kansas State 66 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Christian Bishop scored all 14 of his points in the second half, including the go-ahead lay-in with 37 seconds to go, and Texas rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to beat Kansas State. Sir’Jabari Rice also had 14 points for the Longhorns, and his two free throws with nine seconds left forced the Wildcats into needing a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.
No. 9 UCLA 76, Washington State 52 — At Los Angeles: Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 24 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, and UCLA defeated Washington State to win its 21st consecutive home game. The Bruins (19-4, 10-2 Pac-12) own the nation’s longest active home winning streak, including a 13-0 mark at Pauley Pavilion this season.
No. 11 Baylor 89, Texas Tech 62 — At Waco, Texas: Jalen Bridges had 18 points with eight rebounds, big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua played for the first time since suffering a gruesome knee injury last season and Baylor beat Texas Tech. Bridges scored 16 of his points in the second half. Freshman Keyonte George scored 17 points for the Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12). Adam Flagler had 13 points and eight assists.
No. 14 Marquette 60, Butler 52 — At Milwaukee: Tyler Kolek had 13 points and eight assists in Marquette’s win over Butler for its fifth consecutive victory. Marquette (19-5, 11-2 Big East) began the day tied for first place in the conference standings with No. 16 Xavier.
Oklahoma State 79, No. 15 TCU 73 — At Stillwater, Okla.: Kalib Boone scored 25 points and Oklahoma State blew a 19-point second-half lead before recovering to beat a depleted TCU squad. Caleb Asberry added 19 points and John-Michael Wright had 17 for Oklahoma State (14-9, 5-5 Big 12). The Cowboys have won three straight and five of six to move back into the conversation for a potential NCAA tournament berth.
No. 16 Xavier 96, St. John’s 71 — At Cincinnati: Jack Nunge scored 21 points, Colby Jones added 19 and Xavier made a season-high 15 3-pointers in a win over St. John’s. Souley Boum added 17 points, Desmond Claude scored 11 and Jerome Hunter 10 for the Musketeers (19-5, 11-2 Big East).
No. 19 Florida Atlantic 67, Charlotte 52 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Vladislav Goldin had 15 points and Florida Atlantic earned a victory over Charlotte two days after the Owls had their 20-game win streak snapped. Alijah Martin added 11 points and Brandon Weatherspoon had 10 for the Owls (22-2, 12-1 Conference USA), who outscored Charlotte, 37-21, in the second half
No. 23 Miami 78, No. 20 Clemson 74 — At Clemson, S.C.: Nijel Pack scored 20 points and Isaiah Wong 15 as Miami used a second-half burst to hold off Clemson. Wong and Pack each hit 3-pointers right after halftime for the Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who used a 21-9 run to open a 56-44 lead with 11:10 to play.
No. 24 Connecticut 68, Georgetown 62 — At Washington: Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton each scored 15 and Alex Karaban knocked down two late 3-pointers to give UConn a win over last-place Georgetown. Despite leading for most of the game, the heavily favored Huskies (18-6, 7-6 Big East) needed a late 8-1 run to earn the season sweep over the Hoyas. UConn has won two straight and three of four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.