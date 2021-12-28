BIRMINGHAM BOWL
No. 21 HOUSTON (11-2) vs. AUBURN (6-6)
Site: Birmingham, Ala.
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Auburn leads, 5-1.
What’s at stake: Houston is seeking its third 12-plus win season after winning 13 in both 2011 and 2015. The Cougars also are trying to snap a four-game losing streak in bowl games. Auburn, meanwhile, is trying to halt a four-game skid before heading into the offseason. The Tigers have lost at least seven players who either opted out of the bowl or are transferring. The Cougars are minus their biggest star, All-America cornerback and dangerous return threat Marcus Jones, who opted out.
Key matchup: Auburn’s offensive line, which is minus three starters, versus a defensive line nicknamed “Sack Ave.” The Cougars rank fifth nationally in sacks per game (3.38) and had seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss in the regular-season finale at UConn. Twelve different defensive linemen have recorded sacks, led by D’Anthony Jones (seven) and Logan Hall (6.5), who is opting out of the game.
FIRST RESPONDER BOWL
AIR FORCE (9-3) vs. LOUISVILLE (6-6)
Site: Dallas
Time: 2:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Air Force has won its last three games and has a chance to get to 10 wins for the fourth time in eight seasons. The Falcons won 10 games only five times in the program’s first 57 seasons before that. Their three losses this season are by a combined 17 points. Louisville needs a win to avoid consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2008-09.
Key matchup: Louisville’s rushing defense against Air Force’s NCAA-best rushing offense that didn’t throw a pass in its last game. The Falcons had 511 total yards against UNLV while not attempting a pass for the first time in a game since 2012. They run for nearly 341 yards game and have 42 rushing TDs.
LIBERTY BOWL
MISSISSIPPI STATE (7-5) vs. TEXAS TECH (6-6)
Site: Memphis, Tenn.
Time: 5:45 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Mississippi St. leads, 4-2-1.
What’s at stake: Mississippi State can finish with eight wins for the first time since 2018, and coach Mike Leach could become the first Bulldogs coach to cap his first two seasons with bowl victories. He has a chance to do that in his first game ever against a program he once coached. Texas Tech can notch its first winning record since going 7-6 in 2015 despite a loss in the Texas Bowl. The Red Raiders have an interim coach in Sonny Cumbie who once played for Leach at Texas Tech.
Key matchup: Mississippi State’s passing game against Texas Tech’s defense. Will Rogers has thrown for at least 300 yards in 10 straight games, and the Bulldogs average 385.7 yards passing per game in Leach’s Air Raid offense. That ranks third nationally. Texas Tech allows an average of 266.4 yards passing per game.
HOLIDAY BOWL
UCLA (8-4) vs. No. 18 NORTH CAROLINA STATE (9-3)
Site: San Diego
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: FOX.
Series record: UCLA leads, 2-0.
What’s at stake: N.C. State is trying to finish with double digit wins for just the second time in school history. The Wolfpack’s best finish was 11-3 in 2002 behind junior quarterback Philip Rivers, who went on to star for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers for 16 years before finishing his career with Indianapolis. UCLA is looking for its first bowl win since beating Kansas State, 40-35, in the 2014 Alamo Bowl.
Key matchup: N.C. State record-setting QB Devin Leary against UCLA’s defense. Leary threw four TD passes in the regular-season finale against North Carolina to give him 35, breaking the school single-season record of 34 by Rivers in 2003. Leary has distributed those 35 TD passes to nine different players, and has completed passes to 17 players, 18 if counting a tipped ball guard Derrick Eason caught against Louisville.
GUARANTEED RATE BOWL
WEST VIRGINIA (6-6) vs. MINNESOTA (8-4)
Site: Phoenix
Time: 9:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Minnesota is looking to win its fifth straight bowl game, third under coach P.J. Fleck. West Virginia is looking to win its second straight bowl game after losing three in a row.
Key matchup: West Virginia RB Tony Mathis vs. Minnesota’s run defense. The Gophers are fourth nationally in total defense and ninth against the run, holding teams to 100 yards per game. Mathis became the Mountaineers’ featured runner after leading rusher Leddie Brown opted out of the bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. Mathis saw limited action behind Brown, rushing for 356 yards on 59 carries.