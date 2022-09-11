Elvis Andrus connected for a three-run homer against Oakland, which cut him last month, and Chicago had 20 hits in its fourth straight win while winning, 10-2, at Oakland on Saturday afternoon.
A.J. Pollack and Andrew Vaughn each had four hits, helping Lance Lynn (6-5) and the surging White Sox win for the ninth time in 11 games. Lynn allowed two unearned runs and three hits in six innings.
Andrus is 22 for 60 with five homers over his last 14 games.
A’s starter Adrián Martínez (4-4) was tagged for 14 hits in just 3 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs.
Yankees 10, Rays 3 — At New York: Leadoff man Aaron Judge singled twice off Corey Kluber during a six-run first inning as New York started with seven straight hits for the first time since 1990 and routed Tampa Bay.
Tigers 8, Royals 4 (8 innings) — At Kansas City, Mo.: Victor Reyes drove in three runs, and Detroit beat Kansas City in a rain-shortened game. Javier Báez and Harold Castro each had two hits and two RBIs as Detroit earned its third straight win. Matt Manning (2-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball.
Red Sox 17, Orioles 4 — At Baltimore: Rafael Devers hit a first-inning grand slam, and Kiké Hernández had four hits to lead Boston in the rout.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 5, Reds 1 — At Milwaukee: Willy Adames belted a two-run homer in the first, and Andrew McCutchen added a two-run shot in the eighth to lift Milwaukee.
Giants 5, Cubs 2 — At Chicago: Joey Bart and David Villar each homered, doubled and drove in two runs, helping San Francisco top Chicago and end a five-game losing streak. Logan Webb (13-8) allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings, while striking out six and walking none. Ian Happ doubled twice and drove in a run for the Cubs, who lost for the 10th time in 13 games.
Phillies 8, Nationals 5 — At Philadelphia: Bryce Harper, Nick Maton, Brandon Marsh and Kyle Schwarber all homered for Philadelphia in the win.
Mets 11, Marlins 3 — At Miami, Fla.: Mark Canha hit a grand slam to cap an eight-run fourth inning for New York.
