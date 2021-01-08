Iowa State running back Breece Hall made program history on Thursday night.
Hall was named first-team all-American by the Walter Camp Foundation, making him the program’s first-ever consensus all-American.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon also earned consensus all-American honors when he was named to the first team.
To be considered a consensus all-American, a player must be named to the first team by all five major news outlets or services — Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, American Football Coaches Association, Sporting News and Walter Camp.
Hall, a sophomore who finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting, was also a finalist for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back after rushing for 1,572 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Iowa’s Nixon, who has announced that he will forego his senior season of eligibility to enter the draft, became the Hawkeyes’ sixth consensus all-American in the last seven years and the 27th overall.
Nixon was a finalist for the Outland Trophy, given annually to the nation’s best interior lineman. Only seven defensive lineman have won the award over the last 20 years.
Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama added to his collection of postseason honors, receiving the Maxwell Award as the college football player of the year. He also won the Walter Camp player of the year and the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.
Four other Alabama players received awards during the College Football Awards Show: quarterback Mac Jones won the Davey O’Brien Award; Najee Harris won the Doak Walker Award; offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood won the Outland Trophy; and center Landon Dickerson won the Rimington Trophy.
Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the top defensive player; TCU free safety Trevon Moehrig was the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the top defensive back; Florida tight end Kyle Pitts won the John Mackey Award; Miami placekicker Jose Borregales won the Lou Groza Award; Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III won the Ray Guy Award; and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell was the Coach of the Year.