Joe Musgrove pitched seven effective innings in his third straight win, and the San Diego Padres handed the Chicago Cubs their 10th consecutive loss with a 6-4 victory on Thursday at Wrigley Field.
Musgrove (8-0) permitted two runs and five hits, struck out a season-high nine and walked one. The 6-foot-5 right-hander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his 12 starts this year.
San Diego improved to 7-2 in its last nine games with its first four-game series sweep of Chicago since Aug. 16-19, 2010, at Wrigley Field. The Padres’ 41-24 record matches their best 65-game start since 1998, when the club won the NL West and advanced to the World Series.
The Cubs have been outscored 90-28 during their longest slide since they lost 12 consecutive games from Aug. 5-16. They have held leads in seven of the 10 straight losses.
Cubs rookie Christopher Morel led off the first with his second homer in as many games, but Matt Swarmer (1-2) was knocked out in the fourth.
San Diego went ahead to stay with three runs in the second. Nomar Mazara hit a two-run drive for his first homer with the Padres, and Jake Cronenworth added an RBI double.
Mazara has five hits and seven RBIs in his last three games.
Manny Machado made it 4-2 with an RBI single in the fourth, and Jurickson Profar homered off David Robertson in the eighth. Machado had three hits.
Musgrove allowed one hit after Morel’s single with two out in the second. His 1.59 ERA trails Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers for the NL lead. Musgrove improved to 3-0 with a sparkling 0.82 ERA in three starts on five days’ rest this season.
Taylor Rogers allowed a run in the ninth before finishing his 20th save in 23 chances.
Ian Happ had an RBI double for Chicago (23-40), and Andrelton Simmons also drove in a run. Swarmer walked five in 3 2/3 innings.
The Padres improved their major league-best road record to 24-11.
Phillies 11, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Kyle Schwarber homered twice, Zack Wheeler won his third consecutive start, and Philadelphia earned its 12th win in 14 games and improved to 11-2 under interim manager Rob Thomson.
Mets 5, Brewers 4 — At New York: Christian Yelich struck out with the potential tying run on third base to end the game. The Mets scored the winning run in the eighth, when Nick Plummer grounded into a fielder’s choice.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Athletics 4, Red Sox 3 — At Boston: Paul Blackburn continued his road success by pitching sharply into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a two-run single and Oakland earned its second win in 15 games.
Orioles 10, Blue Jays 2 — At Toronto: — Cedric Mullins had three hits, and Baltimore pounded former Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman. Austin Hays hit his ninth home run, a solo shot off Matt Gage in the eighth, and Rougned Odor had two hits and two RBIs as Baltimore won for the fourth time in six games.
Yankees 2, Rays 1 — At New York: Anthony Rizzo hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and streaking New York earned its14th straight home win. Rizzo’s 16th homer gave the Yankees their seventh straight win overall and eighth series sweep this year.
Rangers 3, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: Ezequiel Duran hit a three-run triple with two out in the ninth inning to lift Texas. Tigers closer Gregory Soto loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter before Duran hit a ball just inside first base and into the right-field corner.
INTERLEAGUE
Guardians 4, Rockies 2 — At Denver: José Ramírez doubled for his eighth straight game with an extra-base hit and Cleveland matched a season high with its fourth win in a row. Triston McKenzie gave up one run in six innings.
