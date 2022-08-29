Braves Cardinals Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill is congratulated by first base coach Stubby Clapp after hitting a tie-breaking three-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday night against the Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals won, 6-3.

 Jeff Roberson The Associated Press

Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Atlanta Braves, 6-3, on Sunday night in St. Louis.

Tommy Edman pulled the Cardinals even with a leadoff homer in the eighth against A.J. Minter (5-4), who also gave up O’Neill’s two-out drive to straightaway center field. Lars Nootbaar went deep with two outs in the sixth for the first hit off Braves starter Jake Odorizzi.

