Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Atlanta Braves, 6-3, on Sunday night in St. Louis.
Tommy Edman pulled the Cardinals even with a leadoff homer in the eighth against A.J. Minter (5-4), who also gave up O’Neill’s two-out drive to straightaway center field. Lars Nootbaar went deep with two outs in the sixth for the first hit off Braves starter Jake Odorizzi.
O’Neill entered on defense in the seventh and delivered the decisive blow his first time up — immediately after Minter struck out sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado with two runners aboard. St. Louis’ rally was aided by third baseman Austin Riley’s error.
O’Neill also drew a game-ending walk Saturday in a 6-5 victory for the Cardinals, who have won 12 of 15. They stayed six games in front of second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.
Rockies 1, Mets 0 — At New York: Germán Márquez outpitched Max Scherzer, allowing one hit over seven innings and denying the New York Mets’ ace his 200th career win. Brian Serven’s sacrifice fly off Scherzer in the seventh gave the Rockies their second 1-0 win over the Mets. The other one came in August 2012.
Dodgers 8, Marlins 1 — At Miami: Mookie Betts homered for the third straight game, powering the Dodgers to the victory. Justin Turner and Max Muncy had three hits apiece for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 28-8 since the All-Star break. Julio Urías (14-7) pitched six innings of one-run ball.
Pirates 5, Phillies 0 — At Philadelphia: Oneil Cruz, Tucupita Marcano and Bryan Reynolds all tripled and scored, and Pittsburgh’s Roansy Contreras struck out seven over five innings.
Nationals 3, Reds 2 — At Washington: Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory. Corbin (5-17) allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Angels 8, Blue Jays 3 — At Toronto: Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered, and Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep. Ohtani had three hits and scored twice one day after he pitched seven crisp innings in a 2-0 victory. Trout went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and also scored twice.
Astros 3, Orioles 1 — At Houston: Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched three scoreless innings before departing because of right calf discomfort. Alex Bregman homered for AL West-leading Houston, and Yuli Gurriel had a two-run single. The Astros dropped the first two games of the weekend set after winning four in a row.
Rays 12, Red Sox 4 — At Boston: Isaac Paredes homered over the Green Monster in each of his first two at-bats, and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep. Randy Arozarena hit three doubles off the left-field wall at Fenway Park and drove in two runs.
Mariners 4, Guardians 0 — At Seattle: Robbie Ray tossed seven dominant innings, and Dylan Moore and Ty France homered as Seattle took three of four from Cleveland in a potential postseason preview. All four games were tight and well-pitched, and the Mariners squeezed out just enough offense to earn a series victory.
Athletics 4, Yankees 1 — At Oakland, Calif.: Minor league call-up Adrián Martínez held New York hitless into the fifth inning and Oakland shut down the powerful Yankees for a second straight game. Martínez (3-3), called up from Triple-A before the game, was charged with one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. A.J. Puk got three outs for his fourth save.
Tigers 9, Rangers 8 — At Arlington, Texas: Adolis García struck out during a Texas rally that fell short in the ninth inning, ending his 23-game hitting streak. García’s streak was the longest in the American League this season. He went 0-for-3.
INTERLEAUGE
Royals 15, Padres 7 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in four runs, sending the Royals to the victory. Salvador Perez also went deep for Kansas City, and Hunter Dozier had four of the Royals’ 18 hits.
Twins 8, Giants 3 — At Minneapolis: Jake Cave homered and drove in four runs, and the Twins beat the Giants to finish a three-game sweep. Cave gave the Twins a 3-2 lead with his second homer of the season in the fourth inning. He added a two-run double in the fifth.
Diamondbacks 3, White Sox 2 — At Chicago: Jake McCarthy hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning, and the Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the struggling White Sox. Stone Garrett launched his first major league home run and Sergio Alcántara also went deep for Arizona, which earned its first interleague sweep since 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.